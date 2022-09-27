 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
My Aggie Nation Podcast: DJ Durkin versus the Air Raid

On this week's episode, The Eagle's Robert Cessna and Travis L. Brown look at the matchup between Texas A&M defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Also, Stefan Krajisnik of the Clarion-Ledger joins the podcast to take a closer look at Mississippi State.

