The Eagle's Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller are joined by Wilson Alexander and Leah Vann of The Advocate to set the stage for Texas A&M's season-ending matchup with LSU. Also, Brown and Miller take an early look at the A&M men's basketball season.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Can the Aggies spoil LSU's season?
