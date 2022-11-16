The Aggie football team has hit a 50-year low after losing six straight games. Where does A&M go from here? Can the Aggies cover the spread against UMass? Plus, a look ahead into basketball season.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Can the Aggies cover against UMass?
AUBURN, Ala. — Texas A&M lost its sixth consecutive game Saturday with a 13-10 defeat at Auburn. Here are three quick takes from the game.
The Eagle's Robert Cessna and Travis L. Brown discuss Texas A&M's 13-10 loss at Auburn.