On this episode of the My Aggie Nation Podcast, The Eagle sports crew breaks down Texas A&M's appearance at the 2022 SEC Media Days in Atlanta, including Jimbo Fisher's comments on potential permanent opponents, Nick Saban and more.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Breaking down Texas A&M's appearance at SEC Media Days
