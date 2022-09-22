 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Bob Holt previews the Southwest Classic

On this episode of the My Aggie Nation Podcast, Bob Holt from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette joins the show to help break down Texas A&M and Arkansas' ranked matchup this weekend at AT&T Stadium.

