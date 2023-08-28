The Eagle's Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller break down Jimbo Fisher's decision to name Conner Weigman as Texas A&M's starting quarterback and more.
top story editor's pick
Monday Recap: Texas A&M has picked a starting quarterback
Related to this story
Most Popular
The NFL draft is a breeding ground for player comparisons. Every player selected is forever compared to those left on the board, especially at…
From the day Texas A&M signed quarterback Conner Weigman, head coach Jimbo Fisher has given the former five-star quarterback his unwaverin…
Texas A&M sophomore Conner Weigman and senior Max Johnson continue to battle for starting quarterback.
Here are the preseason grades for the 2023 Texas A&M football team:
New Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino leaned on the advice of former Arizona State head coach Bruce Snyder when asked if he wo…