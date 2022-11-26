Mo City Von: Devon Achane’s return revs Texas A&M offense in 38-23 upset win over LSU

Devon Achane’s athleticism and agility has given Texas A&M football fans plenty of chances to ooh and aah over the last three years.
The junior running back did it again on Saturday night with a career-best performance in the Aggies’ 38-23 upset win over fifth-ranked LSU.
After missing the last two games due to a foot injury, Achane returned in what could’ve been his final game as an Aggie. He made it count, rushing for a career-best 215 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 38 carries. It was the first time in Achane’s career he went for over 200 yards.
A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Achane’s one of his favorite players to coach.
“He’s a very versatile guy, that’s his greatness,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “It’s his speed, but it’s his natural instincts to play the game and the versatility to block, to run, to catch, to catch it down the field, to return. He can do everything on the football field and he’s a tremendous and very humble human being.”
It almost didn’t happen as Achane worked back from his injury this week. He noted his first practice this week was on Wednesday as he did some running and cutting to see where he was at with his foot. Achane said he was 100% on Saturday though. With it being the Aggies’ last game of the year, he added he wanted to put everything out on the line.
“It was obviously going to still hurt, but it’s just pain that I can play through,” he said.
Courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics.
Achane became the 16th player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season after surpassing the mark in the second quarter. His 1,102 season total ranks 14th in school history. With 2,376 career rushing yards, Achane would finish 17th in school history, if Saturday was his final game with the Aggies. Achane’s performance on Saturday pushed him past Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel and Jorvorskie Lane in career rushing yards.
“I needed 113 yards,” Achane noted of surpassing the 1,000-yard mark for the season. “So, when I hit 113, my running backs coach [Tommie Robinson] he just kept pushing me just telling me, OK, let’s see if you can get more. Just giving me more goals. I was just out there playing and having fun.”
Achane had to leave the game for several plays toward the end of the third quarter, but backup Amari Daniels picked up right where Achane left off in his first action of the night. Daniels carried the ball four times for 39 yards on the drive, including a 23-yard scamper to push the Aggies down to the LSU 23-yard line. A&M capped the drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Moose Muhammad to put the Aggies ahead 31-17 with 14:54 left in the game.
A&M ran the ball for a season-high 274 yards on 50 carries. The Aggies averaged 5.5 yards per carry. Running the ball hasn’t been a strength of the A&M offense this season. The Aggies came into the game averaging 129.5 yards per game, which ranked 96th in the nation.
“It just felt really good to get the ball moving and to know the run is working,” A&M right guard Layden Robinson said.
On the next drive, Achane returned and put the Aggies ahead by 21 as he bounced to the left and ran 10 yards to the pylon untouched for a 10-yard touchdown with 7:46 left in the game. Normally stoic and not flashy, Achane turned to the LSU band and section of Tiger fans, crossed and waved his arms to signal, it’s over.
After the Aggies topped LSU on fourth-down with 2:37 left to play, Achane carried the ball seven times and picked up two first downs to run out the clock. The drive included a 24-yard carry on third-and-8. Pandemonium ensued as the clock struck zero and fans rushed the field.
“I don’t even know how many pictures I took on the way to the locker room,” Achane said.
Achane is eligible to enter the NFL draft this spring but hasn’t made a decision on what his future holds. He said it’s going to be a hard one to make, and he will discuss it with Fisher and his parents in the weeks to come.
“If this was my last game,” Achane said, “I’m happy to leave with a great performance.”
GALLERY: Texas A&M FB vs LSU
Texas A&M fans celebrate on the field after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Members of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band sing the Aggie War Hymn during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M fans rush the field after the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher talks with a referee during the first half against LSU on Saturday night at Kyle Field.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff (77) kisses his significant other after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M fans rush the field after the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M tight end Donovan Green (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against LSU on Saturday night at Kyle Field.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Members of the 12th Man wear maroon and white for Stripe the Stands during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas (9) blocks LSU safety Jay Ward (5) as quarterback Conner Weigman (15) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) gets tackled by LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) and safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) during the first half Saturday at Kyle Field.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) points after getting a first down as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) argues with a ref during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M defensive backs Jardin Gilbert (20) and Antonio Johnson (27) bring down LSU running back Noah Cain during the first half Saturday night at Kyle Field.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) tackles LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Yell Leader Nathan Drain leads the 12th Man in a yell during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) and quarterback Conner Weigman celebrate Achane’s touchdown during the first half Saturday night.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) gets tackled by an LSU player during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) celebrates a touchdown during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) scores a touchdown during the first half against LSU on Saturday night at Kyle Field.
LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS photos, THE EAGLE
Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III, right, attempts to get past LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. during the first half Saturday night at Kyle Field.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M students celebrate on the field after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) carries the ball as LSU Tigers cornerback Mekhi Garner (2) watches him in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) is tackled by LSU Tigers safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) and LSU Tigers safety Jay Ward (5) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Luke Williams (57) celebrates after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Alan Guerrieri (38) celebrates in the final moments of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) and Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Noah Thomas (9) celebrate a touchdown during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Members of the 12th Man sing the Aggie War Hymn after the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly talks to a ref in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) makes a one-handed touchdown catch during the second half against LSU on Saturday night.
LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS, THE EAGLE
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) catches a pass in one hand for a touchdown over LSU Tigers safety Sage Ryan (15) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) passes the ball during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies safety Connor Choate (12) leads the Texas A&M football team onto the field before the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) hands off to Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) and Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Noah Thomas (9) celebrate a touchdown during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Walter Nolen (88) celebrates in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) and Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II (76) celebrate a touchdown during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M fans rush the field after the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) shakes a tackle from LSU Tigers safety Joe Foucha (13) for a touchdown during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jardin Gilbert (20) and Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly, left, checks on LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) as Athletic Trainers attend to him in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman LT Overton (18) tackles LSU Tigers running back John Emery Jr. (4) and the call was overturned during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) tackles LSU Tigers running back Noah Cain (21) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Malick Sylla (92) and defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) tackle LSU Tigers running back John Emery Jr. (4) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) makes a catch during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) calls for the snap during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) makes a catch and runs the ball and is tackled by LSU Tigers safety Jay Ward (5) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) celebrated after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
The Fightin' Texas Aggie Band performs at halftime during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) forces LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) to fumble in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) rushes LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) tackles LSU Tigers wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Walter Nolen (88) celebrates after getting a sack in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) runs the ball during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) and offensive lineman Layden Robinson (64) celebrate a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
LSU Tigers safety Jay Ward (5) tackles Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) makes a catch over LSU Tigers safety Sage Ryan (15) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
LSU Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) leaps at Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
LSU Tigers linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) tackles Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
A Texas A&M fan holds a Tiger head during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) celebrates an incompletion in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly argues with referees during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Walter Nolen (88) and Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (35) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
