Mo City Von: Devon Achane’s return revs Texas A&M offense in 38-23 upset win over LSU

Devon Achane’s athleticism and agility has given Texas A&M football fans plenty of chances to ooh and aah over the last three years.

The junior running back did it again on Saturday night with a career-best performance in the Aggies’ 38-23 upset win over fifth-ranked LSU.

After missing the last two games due to a foot injury, Achane returned in what could’ve been his final game as an Aggie. He made it count, rushing for a career-best 215 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 38 carries. It was the first time in Achane’s career he went for over 200 yards.

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Achane’s one of his favorite players to coach.

“He’s a very versatile guy, that’s his greatness,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “It’s his speed, but it’s his natural instincts to play the game and the versatility to block, to run, to catch, to catch it down the field, to return. He can do everything on the football field and he’s a tremendous and very humble human being.”

It almost didn’t happen as Achane worked back from his injury this week. He noted his first practice this week was on Wednesday as he did some running and cutting to see where he was at with his foot. Achane said he was 100% on Saturday though. With it being the Aggies’ last game of the year, he added he wanted to put everything out on the line.

“It was obviously going to still hurt, but it’s just pain that I can play through,” he said.

Achane became the 16th player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season after surpassing the mark in the second quarter. His 1,102 season total ranks 14th in school history. With 2,376 career rushing yards, Achane would finish 17th in school history, if Saturday was his final game with the Aggies. Achane’s performance on Saturday pushed him past Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel and Jorvorskie Lane in career rushing yards.

“I needed 113 yards,” Achane noted of surpassing the 1,000-yard mark for the season. “So, when I hit 113, my running backs coach [Tommie Robinson] he just kept pushing me just telling me, OK, let’s see if you can get more. Just giving me more goals. I was just out there playing and having fun.”

Achane had to leave the game for several plays toward the end of the third quarter, but backup Amari Daniels picked up right where Achane left off in his first action of the night. Daniels carried the ball four times for 39 yards on the drive, including a 23-yard scamper to push the Aggies down to the LSU 23-yard line. A&M capped the drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Moose Muhammad to put the Aggies ahead 31-17 with 14:54 left in the game.

A&M ran the ball for a season-high 274 yards on 50 carries. The Aggies averaged 5.5 yards per carry. Running the ball hasn’t been a strength of the A&M offense this season. The Aggies came into the game averaging 129.5 yards per game, which ranked 96th in the nation.

“It just felt really good to get the ball moving and to know the run is working,” A&M right guard Layden Robinson said.

On the next drive, Achane returned and put the Aggies ahead by 21 as he bounced to the left and ran 10 yards to the pylon untouched for a 10-yard touchdown with 7:46 left in the game. Normally stoic and not flashy, Achane turned to the LSU band and section of Tiger fans, crossed and waved his arms to signal, it’s over.

After the Aggies topped LSU on fourth-down with 2:37 left to play, Achane carried the ball seven times and picked up two first downs to run out the clock. The drive included a 24-yard carry on third-and-8. Pandemonium ensued as the clock struck zero and fans rushed the field.

“I don’t even know how many pictures I took on the way to the locker room,” Achane said.

Achane is eligible to enter the NFL draft this spring but hasn’t made a decision on what his future holds. He said it’s going to be a hard one to make, and he will discuss it with Fisher and his parents in the weeks to come.

“If this was my last game,” Achane said, “I’m happy to leave with a great performance.”