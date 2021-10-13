Missouri looks for its season-changing victory Saturday against No. 21 Texas A&M

“They’re going to be right there ready for us, waiting to knock us off,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said, adding that Alabama coach Nick Saban a week ago called the matchup at A&M a trap game for the Crimson Tide. “The past ... that’s over. Today is all Missouri. We’ve got to play well.”

• NOTES — A&M’s 41-38 victory over Alabama spurred Aggies to make donations matching the score ($41.38) to Kidz1stFund, a charity created by Jimbo and Candi Fisher to fight Fanconi anemia, a rare blood disorder that affects thousands of children annually including their son Ethan. Donations reached $108,322.12 by Wednesday night, Fisher said on his weekly radio show. More than 1,400 donors pushed it over $56,000, then a single donor sent in $41,338. ... A&M junior offensive lineman Kenyon Green is among 12 semifinalists for the Lombardi Award, which goes to a lineman or a linebacker who lines up within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage. The other semifinalists are Alabama linebackers Mike Anderson and Christian Harris and offensive lineman Evan Neal, BYU center James Empey, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford, Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher and Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose. ... Franklin, who coached with the Seattle Seahawks before coming to Missouri, had replaced Brick Haley, who was at Missouri for four seasons after being hired by former head coach Barry Odom. Haley was fired after Drinkwitz’s first season.