Missouri looks for its season-changing victory Saturday against No. 21 Texas A&M

The Texas A&M football team turned its season around with an upset of top-ranked Alabama last week. Now the 21st-ranked Aggies afford Missouri the same opportunity.
The Tigers are coming off a 48-35 nonconference victory over North Texas, but prior to that they had frustrating losses to Boston College and Tennessee. Missouri had leads four times against Boston College, which rallied for a 41-34 overtime victory. The following week the Tigers suffered one of their worst losses in school history as Tennessee scored on its first 10 possessions en route to a 62-24 victory.
“Football will humble you,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “I mean, if you don’t believe me ... I’m not going to point anybody else out who’s struggling, but there’s other teams within the state that aren’t exactly playing the way they want to be playing either right now. That’s football. That’s life. It’s how you respond to those things, not comparing yourself to other people, how you respond.”
Missouri (3-3) does have one more victory than the Kansas City Chiefs, whom Drinkwitz apparently was referencing, but the Tigers are 0-2 in Southeastern Conference play. They were picked to finish fourth in the SEC East and have divisional games left with top-ranked Georgia and 20th-ranked Florida. Saturday’s game against A&M kicks off a rugged second half of the season for Missouri, which is scheduled to play four ranked teams the rest of the way.
“It’s a great opportunity for our football team to see where we’re at, to get an opportunity to play this team at home in front of our environment, in front of our fans, with great energy and enthusiasm for the opportunity,” Drinkwitz said.
Missouri made changes after losing to Tennessee. The most noteworthy was firing defensive line coach Jethro Franklin and replacing him with defensive analyst Al Davis, who coached defensive tackles at Illinois in 2020.
Missouri ranks last in the country against the run, allowing 287.2 yards rushing per game. The Tigers held North Texas to 188 yards on 49 carries in Davis’ first game.
“I think D-linemen are naturally confident, so I don’t think there was a renewed sense of confidence,” Drinkwitz said when asked if the unit had renewed determination under Davis. “I just think there’s a connection.”
Drinkwitz also scrapped the team’s depth chart after the Tennessee loss, saying all positions were open. In fact, Missouri didn’t include a depth chart in its game notes for North Texas or A&M. Drinkwitz cited several plays against North Texas when asked if the players had responded to being challenged.
“Tyler Badie’s [42-yard] run in the third quarter was as strong a run as I’ve seen a running back have in a long time,” Drinkwitz said. “That’s heart.”
Drinkwitz said Missouri now wants to build on that effort against A&M, which had lost two straight before ending Alabama’s 19-game winning streak.
“They’re going to be right there ready for us, waiting to knock us off,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said, adding that Alabama coach Nick Saban a week ago called the matchup at A&M a trap game for the Crimson Tide. “The past ... that’s over. Today is all Missouri. We’ve got to play well.”
• NOTES — A&M’s 41-38 victory over Alabama spurred Aggies to make donations matching the score ($41.38) to Kidz1stFund, a charity created by Jimbo and Candi Fisher to fight Fanconi anemia, a rare blood disorder that affects thousands of children annually including their son Ethan. Donations reached $108,322.12 by Wednesday night, Fisher said on his weekly radio show. More than 1,400 donors pushed it over $56,000, then a single donor sent in $41,338. ... A&M junior offensive lineman Kenyon Green is among 12 semifinalists for the Lombardi Award, which goes to a lineman or a linebacker who lines up within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage. The other semifinalists are Alabama linebackers Mike Anderson and Christian Harris and offensive lineman Evan Neal, BYU center James Empey, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford, Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher and Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose. ... Franklin, who coached with the Seattle Seahawks before coming to Missouri, had replaced Brick Haley, who was at Missouri for four seasons after being hired by former head coach Barry Odom. Haley was fired after Drinkwitz’s first season.