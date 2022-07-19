Mississippi State's Mike Leach combats turbulent college football atmosphere with humor

ATLANTA — Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach is no stranger to rough environments.

On the plane ride to the Southeastern Conference Media Days, he regaled his players with stories of three wildlife attacks near his hometown of Cody, Wyoming, all of which happened recently during the same week. According to Leech, two people were gored by buffalo and one person was “mauled” by a grizzly bear, he said.

“Hopefully everybody went unscathed, but don’t go pet buffaloes,” Leach advised.

As the 2022 college football season approaches, the sport’s future looks a bit grizzly with uncertainty surrounding the future of name, image and likeness compensation, the NCAA transfer portal and conference realignment. Leach’s became the raspy, monotone voice of reason Tuesday when asked about these perilous times.

“The biggest surprise in college football would be if there’s no surprises,” Leach said.

Self-admittedly Leach is a curious soul with a penchant for research. In his mind, the jury is still out on if the current issues are making college football better or worse in the long run, he said.

“Right now, what we have is unsustainable,” he said. “There will be changes. We’re probably in the biggest transition period that we’ve been in since I’ve been coaching. I mean, shoot, we’re changing everything.”

The current NIL rules have created “unmanaged free agency and bidding wars,” Leach said. He also questioned the sustainability of the Pac-12 Conference in which he coached at Washington State, and he wonders how Southern California and UCLA will handle so many cross-country trips competing in the Big Ten Conference.

But not all changes are unwelcome. When asked about the arrival of Texas and Oklahoma in the SEC in 2025, Leach said he would love the chance to play that pair instead of Alabama and Auburn.

“From our standpoint, you guys have us as having the toughest schedule in the country,” Leach said. “So that being the case, we can’t play everybody. So knock two of those guys off and add OU and Texas, and I probably gained about half a step I would think.”

Leach spent 10 years in the Big 12 as the head coach at Texas Tech, regularly squaring off against the Longhorns and Sooners. He also spent a year in Norman, Oklahoma, as the Sooners’ offensive coordinator. For those reasons, Leach said he will be happy to see the familiar fan bases in his current conference.

“I know a lot of Longhorns, and I know a lot of Sooners and coached at Oklahoma,” he said. “I’ve been a Sooner sympathizer for awhile, look forward to having them back.”

On the field, Mississippi State’s 26-22 win over Texas A&M at Kyle Field last season stood out as a highlight for the Bulldog players gathered at the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Linebacker Nathaniel Watson said the game-clinching safety in the fourth quarter is played on repeat in the Bulldog football facilities as part of a highlight package.

“It was like a party,” Watson said. “I think it was Nathan Pickering that got the sack. ... You see him doing a little spin move and making the safety. I for sure remember that play.”

Leach has often referred to Kyle Field as the Carnegie Hall of college football, which is something that also stood out to wide receiver Austin Williams.

“That environment was awesome,” Williams said. “Kyle Field, that stadium, is rocking, and the whole thing was a really cool experience.”

For Leach, the win in another rough environment served as one of the high points during a 7-6 campaign. The victory helped Mississippi State finish tied with A&M and Arkansas for third place in the SEC West at 4-4.

“Beating a quality team like the Aggies is tough under the best of circumstances, and it’s a significant accomplishment,” he said. “I’m proud of our guys for being able to do that.”