NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Prior to the Bulldogs' bout with Texas A&M last season, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers fired up game film of the 2021 Egg Bowl.

The Bulldogs lost 31-21 to Ole Miss, led by then defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, now serving in the same role for the Aggies.

Tuesday at SEC Media Days, Rogers said the similarities in what he saw during that Egg Bowl loss and what the Aggies showed last October helped boost the Bulldogs to a 42-24 win over the Aggies.

“I went back and watched that game al lot and I knew they would be in the 3-2-6 look," Rogers said. "Obviously, a lot of chances to run the ball and even when we got in 20 personnel they stayed in that look.”

Against the Aggies, Rogers completed 31 of 45 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns. Ultimately, the game was put away on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Rogers to wide receiver Dillon Johnson midway through the fourth quarter.

It marked the second year the Bulldogs took down the Aggies, after a 26-22 win in 2021. In that game, Rogers completed 46 of 59 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns.

At that time, former defensive coordinator Mike Elko was in charge of the Aggie defense. Though he had success against both coordinators, who featured a three-man front in both games, Rogers said he saw a definite difference between the two coaches' scheme.

“Durkin wants to have six DBs on the field all times,” Rogers said. “He’s not inclined to bring as much pressure as Elko is. Elko likes to disguise a bunch of his stuff and bring pressure.”

The Aggies and Bulldogs square off again this season at Kyle Field on Nov. 11.