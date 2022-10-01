Mississippi State makes No. 17 Texas A&M pay for its mistakes

STARKVILLE, Miss. — It was like watching cattle headed to the slaughter house.

The 17th-ranked Texas A&M football team plugged along, trying to make the best of a bad situation, but the missteps kept coming as Mississippi State rolled to a 42-24 victory on Saturday afternoon at Davis Wade Stadium.

The Aggies (3-2, 1-1) remarkably had only one penalty, but they kept going backward at pivotal times, allowing MSU fans to ring their cowbells harder, longer and louder. A&M had a field-goal attempt blocked that MSU returned for a touchdown. The Bulldogs answered A&M’s most impressive touchdown drive with a 75-yard touchdown pass on the next play from scrimmage. The Aggies lost a season-high four turnovers and dropped what would have been an interception return for a touchdown while the Bulldogs put a bow on their victory with a 33-yard pick-six.

It was a painful three and half hours for the Aggies.

The end of the first half and the start of second half summed up the afternoon.

MSU took a 14-0 lead late in the first half on a nine-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that came on the heels of A&M’s only three-and-out possession. The Bulldogs converted a third-and-5 from the A&M 32 by beating a blitz with a 25-yard slant pass. MSU also did a good job milking the clock down to 58 seconds, but that’s still a lot of time in today’s college football, and A&M had all its timeouts.

A&M’s Devon Achane put the Aggies in position to score points with a 42-yard kickoff return. Quarterback Max Johnson completed two passes to more than offset two sacks. MSU chipped in with a pass interference call to put the Aggies on the Bulldog 15 with 10 seconds left.

It went for naught as Johnson was sacked and fumbled with the Bulldogs recovering.

The play reflected the game. A&M had chances but converted none of them. MSU was far from perfect but plenty able to overcome the majority of its mistakes.

A&M’s first mistake was most costly. Achane, who arguably was the best player on the field for much of the first half with seven carries for 70 yards, fumbled early in the second quarter of a scoreless game after reaching the MSU 6 with what would have been a first down. By every measure it looked like the Aggies were going to take a 7-0 lead, but the Bulldogs turned the turnover into an 11-play, 94-yard touchdown drive for a 14-point swing.

Still, the Aggies didn’t quit.

After being held to 112 yards on 23 plays in the first half, A&M opened the second half with a 14-play, 72-yard drive. This time the Aggies didn’t fumble but instead had to settle for a field goal. Getting three points hurt almost more than it was worth. A&M got a huge break on the drive when MSU was called for targeting on a fourth-down incompletion. The Aggies, though, flirted with disaster on a bad snap that quarterback Max Johnson miraculously turned into an incompletion. It potentially could have been the play of the game if freshman Evan Stewart had made a touchdown catch on the next play, but he dropped it.

Those three points seemed to loom large when A&M’s defense came up with its only turnover two plays later at the MSU 25. Instead of seizing momentum, the Aggies lost a yard on four plays, picking up its one penalty during the series as the cowbells reached a frenzied pitch.

It went from bad to worse as MSU blocked the 44-yard field goal attempt and returned it for a touchdown and a 21-3 lead. That’s a 10-point swing, and we’re up to 24 “swing” points in favor of the Bulldogs.

The Aggies aren’t good enough to overcome that.

A week ago, it was 10th-ranked Arkansas that fumbled away a potential 21-7 halftime lead with the Aggies returning it 98 yards to pull within 14-13. A&M built on that by scoring early in the third quarter, and Arkansas slowly faded away.

A&M hoped to build on that victory over Arkansas. Instead, the Aggies were reminded they might not be that good. At least that was the case this week.

As was the case with the loss to unranked Appalachian State, the Aggies will have a chance to rebound next week at second-ranked Alabama. They had best find some answers and quick, or they’ll suffer through a much longer Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

