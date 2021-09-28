Mississippi State football team also looking for bounce-back victory Saturday at Kyle Field

“Occasionally, we are the victim of some bad experiences,” Leach said. “We indulge in those deals. That just gets in the way. We have to clear all that and go.”

Youth contributes to MSU’s problems. The Bulldogs have only two players with at least 19 career starts — junior defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy with 22 and junior cornerback Martin Emerson with 20. A&M (3-1, 0-1), by comparison, has eight players with at least 19 career starts.

“We have the least amount of starts of any team in the SEC, so I think we are working through some youth,” Leach said. “We have to put them in there. There is some trial and error. There will be a day where they will be ready to play and do a good job. We are trying to discover that day as soon as we possibly can.”

Offensive line is MSU’s least experienced unit. Left tackle Charles Cross has 13 career starts, but the other four starters entered the season with 53 combined starts at their current positions, including two players who had never taken a snap at their position.

Leach said the unit showed promising signs against LSU.

“We did some good things,” Leach said. “I thought we played physical. I think [the Tigers] were leading the nation in sacks. We were a very physical up front.”