Mississippi State football team also looking for bounce-back victory Saturday at Kyle Field

The 15th-ranked Texas A&M football team will try to bounce back from its first loss in almost a year on Saturday against Mississippi State, which is trying to put its own frustrations behind.
The Bulldogs (2-2) are a few plays away from being unbeaten but instead are just .500 so far this year.
Two weeks ago, Memphis beat the Bulldogs 31-29 with the help of a 94-yard punt return that officials later admitted they should have blown dead at the Memphis 6-yard line before the return. Last week in a Southeastern Conference opener, LSU hung on for a 28-25 victory over MSU with its first touchdown set up by a 35-yard fumble return and scoring its last touchdown three plays after MSU drew a roughing the punter penalty.
MSU has been slowed by self-inflicted mistakes. The Bulldogs ranks 94th in the country in turnovers with seven and 122nd in penalties per game at nine.
“We are really quite similar offensively and defensively,” MSU coach Mike Leach said. “We put together some plays. We make every game exciting, but we have to finish the drives. When you get someone backed up to third-and-something, finish the drive. [When] you’ve got the ball, finish the drive.”
The Bulldogs have shown a tendency to dwell on their errors, which leads to not taking advantage of opportunities.
“Occasionally, we are the victim of some bad experiences,” Leach said. “We indulge in those deals. That just gets in the way. We have to clear all that and go.”
Youth contributes to MSU’s problems. The Bulldogs have only two players with at least 19 career starts — junior defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy with 22 and junior cornerback Martin Emerson with 20. A&M (3-1, 0-1), by comparison, has eight players with at least 19 career starts.
“We have the least amount of starts of any team in the SEC, so I think we are working through some youth,” Leach said. “We have to put them in there. There is some trial and error. There will be a day where they will be ready to play and do a good job. We are trying to discover that day as soon as we possibly can.”
Offensive line is MSU’s least experienced unit. Left tackle Charles Cross has 13 career starts, but the other four starters entered the season with 53 combined starts at their current positions, including two players who had never taken a snap at their position.
Leach said the unit showed promising signs against LSU.
“We did some good things,” Leach said. “I thought we played physical. I think [the Tigers] were leading the nation in sacks. We were a very physical up front.”
LSU, which came in with 20 sacks, had only one against MSU.
The Bulldogs’ offensive line will be facing one of A&M’s strengths Saturday. A&M’s four defensive linemen have combined for 76 starts led by 290-pound preseason All-American DeMarvin Leal, who can play inside or outside. They are part of a veteran defense that include three graduates, three seniors and three juniors.
“The looks [they give you] are nothing really special,” Leach said of A&M’s defense. “Their personnel is. They have played a lot.”
A&M’s projected defensive starters for Saturday have combined for 190 career starts.
MSU also will be playing against a ranked opponent for the first time this season Saturday, but the Bulldogs grabbed a 24-10 victory over North Carolina State on Sept. 11. That’s the lone loss for North Carolina State, which is ranked 23rd this week coming off a 27-21 victory over Clemson.
The Bulldogs played well in all three phases against N.C. State. Lideatrick Griffin had a 100-yard kickoff return. The Bulldogs’ defense had four sacks, forced three turnovers and held the Wolfpack to 34 yards rushing. Sophomore quarterback Will Rogers was 33-of-49 passing for 294 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions, getting sacked once.
Rogers, who has started 10 games in Leach’s Air Raid offense, is completing 75.1% of his passes this season — 169 of 225 — for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns with two interceptions. He was 47-of-62 against LSU for 371 yards and three touchdowns with an interception, getting sacked only once. It was his fifth 300-yard game and his second-most yards.
“He’s getting better, but I don’t think he’s as polished as we’d like,” Leach said. “But I think he does a lot of good things.”
Leach, the former Texas Tech and Washington State head coach, is 6-9 with the Bulldogs.
“They’ve had some tough luck in some tough games, in some really close games that could have gone either way, almost every game they’ve had, kind of like everybody’s,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “But they’ve gotten better and better.”
Along with losing two games by less than three points this season, MSU lost three road games last season by seven points each to Arkansas, Georgia and Ole Miss. A&M beat MSU 28-14 in a defensive struggle last year as the Aggies had a 325-217 edge in total yards. The Bulldogs return 12 starters from that game, and the Aggies return 14.
NOTES — Leach is 7-4 against A&M, including 3-2 at Kyle Field. “It is a great place to play,” he said. “It is loud, and it’s pretty hostile. It’s a blast. College Station is one of the best stadiums to play in in the country.” ... MSU sophomore cornerback Emmanuel Forbes suffered an injury against LSU. His status for Saturday’s game is unknown, in part because Leach doesn’t discuss injuries. Forbes had a 21-yard interception return against Memphis and a 10-yard return against LSU. He had a 60-yard interception return last year against A&M for MSU’s first score.