Mississippi State faces tough stretch of opponents beginning with No. 17 Texas A&M

Mississippi State’s cowbells have an opportunity to ring loud as the Bulldogs kick off a stretch of playing four straight ranked teams starting with 17th-ranked Texas A&M at 3 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

After playing the Aggies (3-1, 1-0), MSU (3-1, 0-1) will host 20th-ranked Arkansas then go on the road to play seventh-ranked Kentucky and second-ranked Alabama in Southeastern Conference action.

“[With] our schedule, especially what’s coming up, it would be pretty tough to look ahead,” MSU coach Mike Leach said. “We’ve got some guys ... some are smarter than others, but they would be monumentally stupid to look ahead on anybody.”

The Bulldogs are coming off a bounce-back 45-14 victory over Bowling Green. MSU was getting Top 25 votes after opening the season with victories over Memphis 49-23 and Arizona 39-17 before suffering a 31-16 loss at LSU to open SEC play. The Bulldogs scored a touchdown on their first possession against LSU, covering 87 yards in nine plays. MSU scored another touchdown late in the half for a 13-0 lead. It managed a field goal in the second half on a 10-play, 34-yard drive, but other than those three scoring drives the Bulldogs gained only 130 yards on their other 10 possessions, punting seven times, turning the ball over on downs three times and throwing an interception.

“It was just a series of inconsistencies,” Leach said after the LSU loss. “You have to be more perfect than we were today.”

The Bulldogs dominated Bowling Green as junior quarterback Will Rogers completed 42 of 54 passes for 420 yards and six touchdowns.

“I thought he improved,” Leach said. “But you know, I thought the guys around [him] improved, too. And that’s one thing you tell about a quarterback is what they do is they elevate the guys around them, and the better those guys play, the better the quarterback looks. So it all goes kind of hand in hand.”

Rogers sparkled in a 26-22 upset of A&M at Kyle Field last season, completing 46 of 59 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He was sacked three times.

“You have to have multiple looks,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said of stopping MSU. “You have to do different things. I think you have to make plays on the ball and be able to cover.”

The secondary is A&M’s strength. Seniors Demani Richardson and Myles Jones along with juniors Antonio Johnson and Jaylon Jones have combined for 106 career starts. A&M started a trio of underclassmen on the defensive line last week in Shemar Turner, Fadil Diggs and Shemar Stewart.

“[A&M defenders are] big, lanky guys and they run well,” Leach said. “Once they see the ball, they do a good job chasing the ball really. They’re athletic, and they run to the ball.”

A&M slowed down Arkansas last week by relying on a three-man front, using a linebacker as a spy on Razorback quarterback KJ Jefferson, who rushed for a game-high 105 yards on 18 carries but had a fumble that A&M returned 98 yards for a touchdown for the game’s biggest play.

“[MSU runs] a different kind of spread,” Fisher said. “One’s much more throwing, and one was much more running. But Rogers can still run and scramble. He’s a good athlete.”

Rogers averages 346.5 yards passing per game, which ranks second in the country to Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. by a half yard. Rogers ranks only 34th in passing efficiency, completing 74.1% of his passes (140 of 189) with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions. He averages 7.3 yards per attempt.

A&M’s defense allows 153.2 yards passing per game to rank 10th and ranks 11th in team passing efficiency defense.

“We know it’s going to come down to the secondary,” Jones said. “We’re going to get the rush up front and things like that. As the backend, we have to execute. We know they like to throw the ball, so it’s going to come down to us doing our jobs.”

A&M will be a good barometer for MSU, which has beaten a trio of teams with a combined 6-6 record with Memphis the highest-ranked one by CBS.com at 70th.

• NOTES — MSU is a 1.5-point favorite. ... The series is tied at 5 since A&M joined the SEC in 2012. ... Leach, the former Texas Tech head coach, is 8-4 against A&M. Fisher is 2-2 against the Bulldogs.