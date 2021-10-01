Mississippi State at Texas A&M Pregame Blitz

When the Aggies run

Texas A&M’s offensive line continues to struggle to create running lanes for Isaiah Spiller, who remains on track to reach 1,000 yards this season because he can get yards on his own. The hope is sophomore guard Layden Robinson (leg injury) will be back to face a defense that’s allowing only 70.8 yards rushing per game. Mississippi State hasn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher this season, though Memphis’ Brandon Thomas had 83 yards on 16 carries and didn’t have a negative play. EDGE: EVEN

When the Aggies pass

Sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada looked uncomfortable against Arkansas but has a chance to rebound against a suspect MSU defense that gives up a lot of passing yards. MSU does have five interceptions, two by cornerback Emmanuel Forbes whose status is unknown after he suffered an injury last week. A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith and tight end Jalen Wydermyer combined for three receptions for 53 yards last week. They have to be better than that for A&M to win. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

When the Bulldogs run