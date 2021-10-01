Mississippi State at Texas A&M Pregame Blitz

When the Aggies run
Texas A&M’s offensive line continues to struggle to create running lanes for Isaiah Spiller, who remains on track to reach 1,000 yards this season because he can get yards on his own. The hope is sophomore guard Layden Robinson (leg injury) will be back to face a defense that’s allowing only 70.8 yards rushing per game. Mississippi State hasn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher this season, though Memphis’ Brandon Thomas had 83 yards on 16 carries and didn’t have a negative play. EDGE: EVEN
When the Aggies pass
Sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada looked uncomfortable against Arkansas but has a chance to rebound against a suspect MSU defense that gives up a lot of passing yards. MSU does have five interceptions, two by cornerback Emmanuel Forbes whose status is unknown after he suffered an injury last week. A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith and tight end Jalen Wydermyer combined for three receptions for 53 yards last week. They have to be better than that for A&M to win. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Bulldogs run
MSU runs the ball only 25% of the time, but it had a season-high 115 yards last week against LSU. A&M’s run defense has been an issue, allowing 170.8 yards to rank 90th. MSU’s four wide receiver set will free up the middle of the field for some nice runs. EDGE: MISSISSIPPI STATE
When the Bulldogs pass
Will Rogers has thrown only ovne interception in his last 191 passes, completing 141 for nine touchdowns and a 73.8% completion rate. MSU’s inexperienced offensive line has done a good job of protection, but A&M’s will be the most experienced defensive line it has faced this season. A&M’s secondary is a strength, though the Aggies allowed 246 yards last week on only nine completions. EDGE: MISSISSIPPI STATE
Special teams
MSU ranks next to last in the country in net punting, averaging 11.65 yards per punt less than A&M. Aggie punter Nik Constantinou also puts more than half his punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. MSU’s Lideatrick Griffin has kickoff returns of 70 and 100 yards. EDGE: EVEN
Intangibles
Both teams are coming off losses, and their next game will be against Alabama, so they better win Saturday. MSU coach Mike Leach is 3-2 at Kyle Field, but the Bulldogs are only 1-3 there since joining the SEC. A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is 17-3 at Kyle Field with no loses to unranked teams. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
MISSISSIPPI STATE MUST
Pressure QB: Arkansas made Calzada uncomfortable last week and won.
Stop Spiller: A&M’s only consistent offensive playmaker this season has been Spiller.
Be patient: Rogers make take time to find a rhythm against a unit holding opposing quarterbacks to a 47.4% completion rate.
TEXAS A&M MUST
Start fast: The Aggies have struggled in the first half of three games this season.
Play cleaner: A&M had 11 penalties, an interception and too many missed tackles last week.
Win turnover battle: It hasn’t happened yet.
— ROBERT CESSNA