Minnesota Vikings select Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond in the third round

Former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was selected as the 66th overall pick, second in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, by the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.

Mond joins Viking offensive coordinator Klint Kubiac, son of former Aggie quarterback Gary Kubiak, in Minnesota. Fittingly, his selection was announced by former Viking defensive tackle, Hall of Famer and Hearne native John Randle.

“He is an athletic quarterback and all of the tools are there,” ESPN’s Booger McFarland said on the network's draft broadcast. “He is a modern day NFL quarterback for where the league is trending.”

Viking starting quarterback Kirk Cousins will provide veteran mentorship with two years left on his contract.

He is the first Aggie quarterback taken in the draft since Johnny Manziel was the 22nd overall pick to the Cleveland Browns in 2014.

Mond was the seventh quarterback selected in the 2021 Draft, behind SEC quarterbacks Mac Jones (Alabama) and Kyle Trask (Florida). Jones went as the 15th overall pick to the New England Patriots and Trask was the final pick of the second round, taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.