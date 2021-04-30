 Skip to main content
Minnesota Vikings select Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond in the third round
Minnesota Vikings select Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond in the third round

7. Kellen Mond (Sr., Texas A&M, 6-2, 211)

Mond is the third SEC quarterback to produce 9,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a career (Tim Tebow and Dak Prescott were the others). Projected: 3rd or 4th round

 Lynne Sladky

Former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was selected as the 66th overall pick, second in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, by the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.

Mond joins Viking offensive coordinator Klint Kubiac, son of former Aggie quarterback Gary Kubiak, in Minnesota. Fittingly, his selection was announced by former Viking defensive tackle, Hall of Famer and Hearne native John Randle. 

“He is an athletic quarterback and all of the tools are there,” ESPN’s Booger McFarland said on the network's draft broadcast. “He is a modern day NFL quarterback for where the league is trending.”

Viking starting quarterback Kirk Cousins will provide veteran mentorship with two years left on his contract. 

He is the first Aggie quarterback taken in the draft since Johnny Manziel was the 22nd overall pick to the Cleveland Browns in 2014. 

Mond was the seventh quarterback selected in the 2021 Draft, behind SEC quarterbacks Mac Jones (Alabama) and Kyle Trask (Florida). Jones went as the 15th overall pick to the New England Patriots and Trask was the final pick of the second round, taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Mond’s selection, he continues a streak of at least one Aggie selected in the draft since 2008. Since 1975, an Aggie has been selected in 45 of 46 drafts, with 2007 the one outlier. 

Mond graduated as A&M’s career record holder for pass completions, pass attempts, passing yards, touchdown passes and total offense. 

He saw improvements in completion percentage during his senior season, connecting on a career-high 63.3% of his passes. In his four years at A&M he threw for 9,661 yards and 71 touchdowns, while throwing 27 interceptions. 

Mond earned Senior Bowl MVP honors after throwing two touchdowns and scoring two two-point conversions in the postseason showcase. 

On the latest My Aggie Nation Podcast, Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams joins to give insight on what scouts are saying about Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond and the rest of the draft-bound Aggies

On the latest My Aggie Nation Podcast, the crew breaks down the NFL Draft, A&M's spring game, and Aggie baseball.
