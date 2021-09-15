Mike 'Radar' Ricke served alma mater Texas A&M for 40 years

Ricke said he was blessed to work with great players and coaches, but the administration and alumni have allowed A&M to expand from two to more than 20 trainers, including student trainers.

“You talk about from Marvin Tate to Ross [Bjork] and everybody in between, they’ve all given us everything we needed,” Ricke said. “Not everything we wanted, but everything we needed to stay on the cutting edge.”

Ricke said the advancement in sports training also has made the job easier and more satisfying, especially in the last five years.

Ricke said it was a blessing to work in A&M’s state-of-the-art facilities for more than two decades after starting in G. Rollie White Coliseum, where his workroom was a closest with a taping table and a phone on the wall.

“Everybody doesn’t get to the opportunity I did to work where he went to school,” Ricke said. “And that’s a big deal. People doesn’t realize how special this place is. When you go work somewhere else, it’s different, but when you work where you went to school, it means a lot more ... the emotional ties. Those things are huge. I always thought I was very fortunate to get to work with the coaches and the players, getting to see them every day.”