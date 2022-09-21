Miami's Van Dyke enjoyed crowd, not outcome last week at Kyle Field as Johnson had best of both worlds

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke couldn’t quiet the Kyle Field crowd, which helped make Max Johnson’s first start for Texas A&M a success.

Van Dyke, a third-year sophomore who many project as a possible NFL second-round pick, relishes road environments such as Saturday night’s prime-time game that had 107,245 fans. He told reporters last week nothing pleases him more than “going into another team’s stadium and making plays, making the crowd quiet.”

Van Dyke wasn’t able to do that as he completed only 21 of 41 passes for 217 yards in a 17-9 loss.

Johnson, a junior transfer from LSU, completed 10 of 20 passes for 140 yards in his first start at A&M. He threw a touchdown pass, didn’t commit a turnover and had four runs of at least 8 yards in helping A&M bounce back from a 17-14 loss to unranked Appalachian State.

“[The environment] is pretty special,” Johnson said. “All the students stand up the whole game. I don’t know if anyone else does that. They’re into it the whole game, all the chants. It’s pretty special. I’m glad we came out with a win. I get to celebrate with these guys.”

Kyle Field’s atmosphere makes Van Dyke jealous.

“We don’t really have much of a college atmosphere because we play at Hard Rock,” Van Dyke said in an interview with former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer on his show The Room. “We’re about 25 minutes away from campus, so a lot of students don’t go up most of the game unless it’s a big game. That’s why I like going into away stadiums and seeing that college atmosphere and making the crowd quiet.”

Miami has announced a total combined attendance of 103,217 for its first two games of the season, which were against Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss. Hard Rock Stadium, which is about 22 miles from Miami’s Hecht Athletic Center, has an official capacity of 65,326.

Johnson and 23rd-ranked A&M (2-1) will play 10th-ranked Arkansas (3-0) in the Southwest Classic on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium.

“I think it’s good for our guys to get a neutral site game. It’s something different,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher. “A lot of them in this state dream of playing in that stadium.”