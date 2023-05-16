The 31-year-old Ogbuehi, who was a 2015 first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, has played eight seasons for five different teams. He has played both left and offensive tackle, appearing in 67 games with 35 starts. He played for the Bengals through 2018. He was with Jacksonville in ’19. He went to Seattle in ’20 and the last part of ’21 went to Baltimore before being with the Jets last year, playing seven games with five starts.