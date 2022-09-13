Miami rides into game with Texas A&M on the heels of avoiding an upset

The 13th-ranked Miami football team got its act together and rallied for a 30-7 victory over Southern Miss last Saturday, avoiding an upset at the hands of a Group of Five conference team — something No. 24 Texas A&M couldn’t do.

The Hurricanes scored a touchdown on their last possession of the first half for a 10-7 lead and added scores on four of their next five possessions to improve to 2-0. Miami first-year head coach Mario Cristobal said the team has made progress, but improvement is needed in several areas.

“I tell the players and staff all the time you don’t let a win feel like a loss,” Cristobal said. “You get what you did well and you get better at it. You get the things you didn’t do so well and you improve them. If it’s not good enough if you ever lose a game, it shouldn’t be good enough just because you got the win.”

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke heard his coach loud and clear. He was 20-of-29 passing for 253 yards with a touchdown and interception, but he wasn’t pleased.

“We’re not going to win next weekend if I play like that,” Van Dyke said.

Van Dyke and the Hurricanes are eager for Saturday’s 8 p.m. game against the Aggies (1-1) at Kyle Field that will be televised on ESPN.

“Really excited as a team to get to College Station,” Van Dyke said in a zoom conference call with the Miami media on Tuesday. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s going to be a challenge, and we’re going to be ready for it.”

A&M is coming off a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State in which the Aggies had only 186 yards because they had the ball for only 18 minutes, 31 seconds, statistics that caught Van Dyke’s attention.

“App State did a good job of [ball control], holding A&M’s offense to I think two possessions in the second half, two, maybe three,” Van Dyke said. “It’s tough to score when you don’t have the ball.”

Miami had only a slight edge in time of possession after the first quarter against Southern Miss but ended with a 36:54-22:46 edge.

Van Dyke has adjusted well to the offensive system brought in by Cristobal, who coached at Florida International for six years and at Oregon for four years. Van Dyke is 34-of-46 passing for 448 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He ranks 17th in the country in passing efficiency at 174.1. By comparison, Appalachian State’s Brice Chase ranks 41st (155.1) and A&M’s Haynes King ranks 49th (152.2).

A&M’s defense couldn’t get off the field against App State, but the Aggies are allowing 8.5 points per game to rank 11th in the country and are allowing just 256.5 yards to rank 21st. A&M also ranks ninth in team passing efficiency defense.

“Their front seven is really good players,” Van Dyke said. “Big guys, especially their linebackers, they come down and hit you. Even their DBs, the safeties, corners ... they’re also big guys. They’re lengthy guys. They make the receivers work.”

Miami receiver Xavier Restrepo, who has 11 receptions for 172 yards, said A&M’s secondary is one of the nation’s best.

“We’ve got to respect them but also make them respect you,” Restrepo said.

• NOTES — Miami’s Andres Borregles hit a trio of field goals against Southern Miss and was named the Atlantic Coast Conference special teams player of the week. Five of his seven kickoffs were touchbacks. ... Cristobal and FIU played at A&M in 2010 with the Aggies grabbing a 27-20 victory under former head coach Mike Sherman. ... Miami wide receiver Jacolby George will return Saturday after a two-game suspension. ... Miami’s defensive coordinator is former Baylor head coach Kevin Steele, who was Auburn’s DC from 2016-20.