Miami parlayed its 48-33 victory over Texas A&M into a Top 25 ranking, also knocking the Aggies out in the process.

Miami (2-0) is 22nd in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll and is 23rd in the USA Today/AFCA Coaches Top 25.

A&M didn’t get mentioned on any of the 65 AP ballots, but the Aggies got enough votes by the coaches for 21 points in that poll. That’s fifth among those listed as others receiving votes. They are tied with Fresno State.

Texas by its victory over Alabama, jumped to fourth in the AP and sixth by the coaches. Alabama dropped to 10th in both polls.

Alabama had not lost a regular-season nonconference game since 2007, a 57-game winning streak that was the longest of its kind since the AP poll started in 1936. Alabama also saw its 21-game home winning streak end.

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (55) 2-0 1540 1

2. Michigan (2) 2-0 1458 2

3. Florida St. (3) 2-0 1413 4

4. Texas (2) 2-0 1338 11

5. Southern Cal 3-0 1269 6

6. Ohio St. 2-0 1265 5

7. Penn St. 2-0 1204 7

8. Washington 2-0 1102 8

9. Notre Dame 3-0 1015 10

10. Alabama 1-1 953 3

11. Tennessee 2-0 929 9

12. Utah 2-0 847 12

13. Oregon 2-0 827 13

14. LSU 1-1 667 14

15. Kansas St. 2-0 636 15

16. Oregon St. 2-0 605 16

17. Mississippi 2-0 505 20

18. Colorado 2-0 481 22

19. Oklahoma 2-0 453 18

20. North Carolina 2-0 444 17

21. Duke 2-0 421 21

22. Miami 2-0 230 -

23. Washington St. 2-0 129 -

24. UCLA 2-0 107 -

25. Iowa 2-0 106 -

Others receiving votes: Clemson 86, Arkansas 33, TCU 19, Kansas 19, Tulane 17, Wisconsin 10, Kentucky 5, Mississippi St. 5, Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 3, Fresno St. 2, Wyoming 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Maryland 1, James Madison 1.

USA Today Top 25

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team's records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs

1. Georgia (64) 2-0 1624 1

2. Michigan (1) 2-0 1533 2

3. Florida State 2-0 1441 5

4. Ohio State 2-0 1401 4

5. Southern California 3-0 1319 6

6. Texas 2-0 1318 10

7. Penn State 2-0 1229 7

8. Washington 2-0 1129 8

9. Tennessee 2-0 1039 9

10. Alabama 1-1 1016 3

11. Notre Dame 3-0 1004 11

12. Utah 2-0 893 12

13. Oregon 2-0 870 13

14. LSU 1-1 714 14

15. Kansas State 2-0 675 15

16. Oklahoma 2-0 584 17

17. Oregon State 2-0 562 18

18. North Carolina 2-0 506 16

19. Mississippi 2-0 503 20

20. Duke 2-0 363 24

21. Colorado 2-0 357 25

22. Clemson 1-1 207 21

23. Miami (Fla.) 2-0 195 NR

24. Iowa 2-0 166 NR

25. UCLA 2-0 101 NR

Dropped Out: No. 19 Wisconsin (1-1); No. 22 Tulane (1-1); No. 23 Texas A&M (1-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Washington State (2-0) 80; Kentucky (2-0) 38; TCU (1-1) 26; Auburn (2-0) 23; Texas A&M (1-1) 21; Fresno State (2-0) 21; Kansas (2-0) 17; Tulane (1-1) 16; Missouri (2-0) 14; Maryland (2-0) 14; Wake Forest (2-0) 13; Oklahoma State (2-0) 12; Central Florida (2-0) 11; Arkansas (2-0) 10; Syracuse (2-0) 9; Cincinnati (2-0) 8; Wisconsin (1-1) 7; Mississippi State (2-0) 7; Wyoming (2-0) 6; Minnesota (2-0) 6; Air Force (2-0) 5; Louisville (2-0) 3; South Carolina (1-1) 3; Memphis (2-0) 3; James Madison (2-0) 2; Michigan State (2-0) 1.