Memorial service held for father of Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork
Memorial service held for father of Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork

A memorial service was held Tuesday in Dodge City, Kansas, for Carl Ross Bjork, father of Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork.

The 76-year-old Carl Ross Bjork died on Dec. 20 at the Robert J Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. He served in the Vietnam war and worked as a salesman for more than five decades.

Memorials in honor of Carl Ross Bjork can be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1008 W Beeson, Dodge City, KS 67801; The Linda and Carl Bjork Scholarship Fund at Dodge City Community College, 2501 N 14th, Dodge City, KS; 67801 or Wamego Honor Flight - Wamego High School, C/0 Manhattan Community Foundation, 555 Poyntz Avenue #269, Manhattan, KS 66502.

