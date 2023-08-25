Here’s how local, state and national media members predict how Texas A&M’s 2023 season will play out:

Louie Belina

KZNE

Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. LSU, 3. Texas A&M, 4. Ole Miss, 5. Arkansas, 6. Mississippi State, 7. Auburn

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Kentucky, 3. Tennessee, 4. Florida, 5. South Carolina, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record: 9-3

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: Growth but how much is needed and how far will it make an impact when three of the top five teams in the country are from the SEC? Will have moments of brilliance but you need quarters, halves and games of brilliance.

Texas A&M’s most pivotal game: at Tennessee, Oct. 14 — It’s the week after Alabama when most teams suffer a physical and mental hangover and on the road. If you expect to go 9-3 or better, you split Alabama and LSU, then you have the whoopsie week and lose the one game nobody can explain. Losing back-to-back to Alabama and Tennessee could be too much heading into the Mississippi schools with LSU left. Losing to Tennessee leaves you no margin for error and makes you have to split Alabama-LSU to get anything done.

How does the Bobby Petrino-Jimbo Fisher dynamic play out this year? I think fantastic. You should have a two-year window that everything works great. In two years, either Jimbo wants to call plays again because they are winning and/or Petrino has another head coaching job because they are winning with no tension needed. If they are not winning, it all goes south quick, but that would be true no matter what storylines people have.

Will A&M buy out Fisher if the Aggies go 8-5 or worse? At 5-7 again, sure. 6-6 or higher, no. There’s always the promise of next year and all those returning players.

Kirk Bohls

AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN

Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. LSU, 3. Texas A&M, 4. Ole Miss, 5. Arkansas, 6. Auburn, 7. Mississippi State Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Tennessee, 3. Kentucky, 4. Florida, 5. South Carolina, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record: 9-3

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: Expectations are much, much lower than a year ago, and I think the Aggies could be surprisingly good if Jimbo Fisher truly cedes the play-calling to Bobby Petrino, Conner Weigman can be consistent with an elite receiving corps and the defense can create more turnovers. That Arkansas-Alabama-Tennessee swing will tell all and provide either negative or positive momentum.

Texas A&M’s most pivotal game: at Tennessee, Oct. 14 — It’s away from Kyle Field against a rising Tennessee program a week after the Alabama game, which is always a physical contest, and it will set the stage for the second half of the season.

How does the Bobby Petrino-Jimbo Fisher dynamic play out this year? It may be awkward if Fisher can’t truly give up the play-calling. I assume he will, although he was very vague about it at SEC Media Days. I assume Petrino didn’t come to be either a figurehead or a scapegoat, so a lot is on the line.

Will A&M buy out Fisher if the Aggies go 8-5 or worse? A lot could depend on who the five losses would be against. I think a 7-5 regular season or worse could seal Fisher’s fate, but an eight-win season probably buys him another year.

Travis L. Brown

THE EAGLE

Picking the SEC West: 1. LSU, 2. Alabama, 3. Texas A&M, 4. Ole Miss, 5. Arkansas, 6. Auburn, 7. Mississippi State

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Tennessee, 3. South Carolina, 4. Florida, 5. Kentucky, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record: 8-4

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: Steps in the right direction but still not quite to the College Football Playoff summit.

Texas A&M’s most pivotal game: For overall record, it’s at Miami. The early road test will show how quickly the new offense can get off the ground. For SEC record, at Tennessee could be a swing game if the Aggies can head into the matchup with two losses or less.

How does the Bobby Petrino-Jimbo Fisher dynamic play out this year? Much ado about nothing. Petrino’s offense clicks much more efficiently than Fisher’s last season, and the potential storyline of a feud is forgotten.

Will A&M buy out Fisher if the Aggies go 8-5 or worse? Yes if they don’t reach eight wins or if the offense hasn’t shown any improvement.

Olin Buchanan

Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. LSU, 3. Texas A&M, 4. Mississippi State, 5. Arkansas, 6. Ole Miss, 7. Auburn

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Kentucky, 3. Tennessee, 4. South Carolina, 5. Florida, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record: 9-3

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: The Aggies should get off to a 5-0 start. From there, they must overcome Alabama, their tendency to lose a game they shouldn’t (at Ole Miss?) then end a losing streak in Baton Rouge. Those would be the most likely losses.

Texas A&M’s most pivotal game: at Tennessee, Oct. 14 — The Aggies should be 5-0 going into the Alabama game at Kyle Field. Win that one and A&M is established as a legitimate SEC and even national title contender. Lose that one and they’re still in the playoff picture. A road win over Tennessee in Knoxville would show the Aggies are going to be a factor for the long haul.

How does the Bobby Petrino-Jimbo Fisher dynamic play out this year? Petrino is proven. You don’t bring in a guy like him and don’t let him run the offense.

Will A&M buy out Fisher if the Aggies go 8-5 or worse? That’s very possible. And probably would be a reason to move on from Fisher. The previous coach was fired for averaging eight wins over six seasons. A&M rightly should demand more. However, if the losses are very close, you might retain Fisher in hopes of keeping the celebrated 2022 recruiting class together for another season.

John Clay

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER

Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. LSU, 3. Texas A&M, 4. Arkansas, 5. Ole Miss, 6. Auburn, 7. Mississippi State

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Tennessee, 3. Kentucky, 4. South Carolina, 5. Florida, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record: 9-3

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: The talent is there for a bounce-back season for Jimbo Fisher after the 2022 disaster. Bobby Petrino was a smart hire. What Petrino lacks in personality, he makes up for in play-calling acumen. I don’t see the Aggies leapfrogging Alabama and LSU in the SEC West, but they can certainly be in the hunt.

Texas A&M’s most pivotal game: at Miami, Sept. 9 — A win would give the Aggies momentum heading into a tough conference schedule. It would be an early indicator that Bobby Petrino is just what the Texas A&M offense needed.

How does the Bobby Petrino-Jimbo Fisher dynamic play out this year? Petrino isn’t exactly a people person, but I bet the Coach P/Jimbo combo will work out just fine. Their careers need each other. Fisher is in job-saving mode. Petrino would love another crack at a head coaching job somewhere.

Will A&M buy out Fisher if the Aggies go 8-5 or worse? Yes. I hear they do everything bigger in Texas. They’ll find the coin to send Jimbo packing if he’s no better than 8-5. And with Texas joining the SEC party in 2024, the Aggies are not going to put up with mediocrity.

Adam Cole

OPELIKA-AUBURN NEWS

Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. LSU, 3. Ole Miss, 4. Arkansas, 5. Auburn, 6. Texas A&M, 7. Mississippi State

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Tennessee, 3. Kentucky, 4. South Carolina, 5. Missouri, 6. Florida, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record: 6-6

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: The talent couldn’t be more abundant, especially on offense and inside the play-caller’s headset with Bobby Petrino. The question, much like last year, is when (or if) it’ll come together. Personally, I’ll believe it when I see it.

Texas A&M’s most pivotal game: vs. Arkansas in Arlington, Sept. 30 — It’s an early season litmus test against a program that returns a talented quarterback, an experienced offensive line and one of the best running backs in the conference if not the country. If the Aggies can beat Arkansas, I think it bodes well for the rest of the year.

How does the Bobby Petrino-Jimbo Fisher dynamic play out this year? Better than anticipated. It’s one of the reasons to hold out some hope for A&M this year. While it certainly feels like a risk, the potential of melding Petrino and the talent that the Aggies have is titillating.

Will A&M buy out Fisher if the Aggies go 8-5 or worse? It shouldn’t. While everyone mentions Fisher’s buyout ($77 million) as an obvious factor, last season was mired by injury and his prior history had the Aggies comfortably sitting as a top-25 program. It’s a tricky situation. No one wants to or should dawdle in the SEC. But with the rate Fisher’s staff recruits at and his prior on-field history, I don’t think moving on at the end of this season is the answer — barring an unfathomable result.

Mike Craven

DAVE CAMPBELL’S TEXAS FOOTBALL

Picking the SEC West: 1. LSU, 2. Alabama, 3. Texas A&M, 4. Ole Miss, 5. Arkansas, 6. Mississippi State, 7. Auburn

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. South Carolina, 3. Tennessee, 4. Florida, 5. Kentucky, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record: 9-3

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: For me, the 2023 season goes in one of two distinct ways. The roster is talented enough to compete with LSU and Alabama for the SEC West division crown. A step forward by a talented Conner Weigman coupled with one of the best skill position groups in college football means a Bobby Petrino-engineered offense could put up big points. A second year with the same defensive coordinator allows the star-studded defense to live up to the hype. Jimbo Fisher and Petrino, and the rest of the Aggie faithful, laughs all the way to a 10-win season and a dance with Georgia in the SEC title game. Or the boat wrecks into a cliff because of a lack of offensive identity. The defense continues to underperform, and the team finishes closer to .500 as the athletic department is forced to figure out what to do next at head coach.

Texas A&M’s most pivotal game: at Miami, Sept. 9 — Beat a talented, at least on paper, team on the road in Week 2 and the Aggies could host Alabama in Week 6 as a top 10 team with a 5-0 record and a few years of experience playing well against the Crimson Tide. A loss at Miami in Week 2 could cause cracks in the locker room, on the coaching staff and in the fan base. A 10-win season feels impossible with a loss against the Hurricanes given the challenges ahead in the SEC West.

How does the Bobby Petrino-Jimbo Fisher dynamic play out this year? This is the $77 million dollar question. The fact that Fisher appeared hesitant to quiet noise on the outside by simply stating that Petrino was the unquestioned play-caller made me nervous. Even if it is a collective effort and execution matters more than scheme, why not placate the fan base, make things easier on yourself and your players and tell the 12th Man what it wanted to hear — this is Bobby’s show on offense? The recent media day with Petrino’s availability made me feel better about the situation, even if it made me more confused as to why Fisher made things so confounding for the last six months. My gut says it plays out fine, and the Aggies’ ability or inability to stop the run is a bigger concern than if Fisher and Petrino occasionally argue in front of the cameras on Saturday afternoons.

Will A&M buy out Fisher if the Aggies go 8-5 or worse? Yes. Especially if Texas wins the Big 12 and storms into the SEC with momentum.

Bob Holt

ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE

Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. LSU, 3. Texas A&M, 4. Arkansas, 5. Ole Miss, 6. Auburn, 7. Mississippi State

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Tennessee, 3. South Carolina, 4. Kentucky, 5. Missouri, 6. Florida, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record: 8-4

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: The Aggies will have some noteworthy wins but struggle with consistency. But having only three true SEC road games helps.

Texas A&M’s most pivotal game: vs. Arkansas in Arlington, Sept. 30 — It’s technically a road game for the Aggies even though it’s at a neutral site, and assuming they beat Auburn, a win over Arkansas would make them 2-0 in the SEC going into the Alabama game at home. A loss to Arkansas could be pretty deflating I think. Being 1-1 going into games vs. Alabama and at Tennessee would be tough.

How does the Bobby Petrino-Jimbo Fisher dynamic play out this year? It will be fascinating to watch it unfold. I think ultimately Jimbo will realize that turning over the offense to Bobby will be a good move. But if the offense struggles early, watch out.

Will A&M buy out Fisher if the Aggies go 8-5 or worse? With so much left on Jimbo’s contract, I think that would be a really tough call to make. Then again, I know he didn’t get hired to have eight-win seasons. That’s what got Kevin Sumlin fired. But winning eight games after winning five the previous year would represent progress. It might depend on how the season plays out. If the Aggies are in all the games and play exciting football and also if a rash of injuries negatively impact the team, that might be enough for another season for Jimbo if there are only eight wins. Something else to consider if the Aggies win just eight: Is there a coach to hire who is a logical upgrade over Jimbo? If not, maybe give him one more season. But with Texas coming into the SEC in 2024, if the Aggies aren’t riding high and the Longhorns have a big farewell season in the Big 12, the A&M administration might feel the need to make a change.

Chip Howard

SPORTSTALK

Picking the SEC West: 1. LSU, 2. Alabama, 3. Texas A&M, 4. Ole Miss, 5. Arkansas, 6. Auburn, 7. Mississippi State

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Tennessee, 3. Kentucky, 4. South Carolina, 5. Florida, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record: 9-3

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: When you have a quarterback, you have a chance, and that’s what Conner Weigman brings to every game. Improvement in the offensive line is a must, and they need to get better play at linebacker. I don’t particularly like the schedule with trips to Miami, Tennessee, Ole Miss and LSU.

Texas A&M’s most pivotal game: at Tennessee, Oct. 14 — One week after Alabama, the Aggies could be 6-0 or coming in following a loss to the Tide.

How does the Bobby Petrino-Jimbo Fisher dynamic play out this year? Depends on wins and losses — losing magnifies everything and the questions will get old, but winning solves a lot of issues. I don’t see it as a huge factor.

Will A&M buy out Fisher if the Aggies go 8-5 or worse? I don’t know. To me it depends on who the team beats and who it loses to.

Alex Miller

THE EAGLE

Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. LSU, 3. Texas A&M, 4. Ole Miss, 5. Auburn, 6. Arkansas, 7. Mississippi State

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Tennessee, 3. South Carolina, 4. Kentucky, 5. Florida, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record: 9-3

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: A&M will take a big step forward. Last year seemed like an anomaly in terms of the amount of injuries, and the immature players who caused locker room friction are gone. I don’t think A&M is necessarily an SEC or playoff contender, but the Aggies should overachieve based on preseason expectations.

Texas A&M’s most pivotal game: vs. Arkansas in Arlington, Sept. 30 — This game gives A&M trouble every year, even though the Aggies are 10-1 vs. the Hogs since they joined the SEC. Win this one and you’re likely coming home with a good amount of momentum to face Alabama. Lose and you’re staring at the Tide and the rest of the October slate that could let the season unravel in a bad way like 2022.

How does the Bobby Petrino-Jimbo Fisher dynamic play out this year? After hearing Petrino explain their dynamic, I feel much better about how it will play out this fall. Since Petrino is likely to be in the press box, there won’t be any sideline spats that some pundits think would happen for whatever reason. If all Petrino has to do is run the offense and teach quarterbacks, that’s probably good news for the Aggies. It’s been good news at Petrino’s previous stops at least.

Will A&M buy out Fisher if the Aggies go 8-5 or worse? If it’s 5-7 or worse, maybe. Anything better than that is a no. It would be a $100 million-plus investment to buy out Jimbo then hire a new coach. Add in the fact that A&M has $235 million in football complex renovations/additions and is eager for other sports projects, it just doesn’t add up. I don’t care how deep people joke those Aggie oil barons’ pockets are, it’s still too much.

Ben Peck

KAGS

Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. LSU, 3. Texas A&M, 4. Ole Miss, 5. Arkansas, 6. Mississippi State, 7. Auburn

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Kentucky, 3. Tennessee, 4. South Carolina, 5. Florida, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record: 9-3

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: The Aggies get off to a hot start, culminating in another upset over Alabama at Kyle Field. After that, the SEC slate starts to take its toll. A&M falls in Knoxville after a quick turnaround and also comes up just short in Baton Rouge against LSU. The Aggies drop another game they probably shouldn’t somewhere along the back half of the schedule.

Texas A&M’s most pivotal game: at Miami, Sept. 9 — The schedule from October onward will be a grind regardless of how the team fares. However, things could unravel quickly with an early setback against Miami, especially as it relates to the Petrino-Fisher dynamic.

How does the Bobby Petrino-Jimbo Fisher dynamic play out this year? After averaging 30-plus points per game through September, all is well at the Bright-Slocum Center. The offense regresses some during the second half of the season, although not enough to sound any alarms for Fisher. The continued progression of Conner Weigman, Evan Stewart and other youngsters eases whatever concerns may arise.

Will A&M buy out Fisher if the Aggies go 8-5 or worse? Barring an Appalachian State-like disaster game, no ... but just barely.

Ben Portnoy

THE STATE (COLUMBIA, S.C.)

Picking the SEC West: 1. LSU, 2. Alabama, 3. Mississippi State, 4. Ole Miss, 5. Texas A&M, 6. Arkansas, 7. Auburn

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Tennessee, 3. South Carolina, 4. Kentucky, 5. Florida, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record: 7-5

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: Treading water. The buyout jokes about Jimbo Fisher will assuredly get loud again if things spiral. If the Aggies can put themselves in position to win eight or nine games, that should quell some of the noise. The problem is there’s a really fine line between a 5-7 season and an 8-4 campaign with this schedule. There’s undoubtedly talent, but I have a lot of doubts the marriage between Fisher and Bobby Petrino is going to work. That makes me reticent to pick A&M to have more than a mediocre year.

Texas A&M’s most pivotal: at Miami, Sept. 9 — These teams played an absolute rock fight last year en route to a pair of underwhelming seasons. I think Miami should be much-improved in Year 2 under Mario Cristobal and A&M doesn’t have a ton of gimmes on its SEC schedule this fall — i.e. having South Carolina (as usual) and Tennessee out of the East. I also think the Mississippi schools are going to be better than people think. That makes the schedule all the more tricky and this game even more important. If the Aggies can win this one, I like their chances to get to eight or nine wins. If not, I wouldn’t be surprised if A&M is in for another really tough season.

How does the Bobby Petrino-Jimbo Fisher dynamic play out this year? I’ll be honest, I have very little faith this works. Both are admittedly brilliant play-callers (despite what some folks might say about Fisher of late). However, both have big personalities and that’s only going to become a problem should A&M trip up somewhere or things start to spiral. There’s talent in Connor Weigman, Evan Stewart, etc. But whether Fisher actually hands the reins over to Petrino and lets him do his thing remains to be seen.

Will A&M buy out Fisher if the Aggies go 8-5 or worse? I’ll say no with a caveat. Fisher is certainly in hot water, but that price tag should still be north of $50 million. Throw in what it would cost to pay out the entire staff and bring in a new one, and A&M is quickly staring a price tag of somewhere between $100-150 million in the face. That’s an absolutely comical number to fathom — even at a place that spends money like few others. If things go truly terribly (3-9 or something of that nature), then maybe it happens. But I think it would take completely bottoming out for Fisher to be out of a job in December.

Scott Rabalais

BATON ROUGE ADVOCATE

Picking the SEC West: 1. LSU, 2. Alabama, 3. A&M, 4. Ole Miss, 5. Arkansas, 6. Auburn, 7. Mississippi State

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Tennessee, 3. South Carolina, 4. Kentucky, 5. Florida, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record: 6-6

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: It looks like the Aggies have enough talent to potentially be a New Year’s Six bowl team. But it also looks like a program with a major culture problem. The whole Jimbo-Petrino experiment doesn’t help. I’ll have to see A&M not underachieve to believe that it won’t.

Texas A&M’s most pivotal game: at Miami, Sept. 9 — Beat the Hurricanes on the road and the Aggies have a great chance to be 4-0 going into the Arkansas game, which of course is the start of a really challenging five-game stretch for A&M. Lose at Miami and a winning record becomes difficult to achieve.

How does the Bobby Petrino-Jimbo Fisher dynamic play out this year? I think Jimbo wants to let Petrino run the show. But will Jimbo be able to keep his hands off the call sheet when it’s third-and-7 with two minutes to go at the Aggies’ 43 down four points? Can he go cold turkey after calling the plays all these years? I don’t think it’ll be a disaster, but I also don’t see this partnership lasting more than one season for a variety of reasons.

Will A&M buy out Fisher if the Aggies go 8-5 or worse? It will depend who the wins (and losses) are against. The make or break will be those three second-half road games at Tennessee, Ole Miss and LSU. If he can show progress plus a winning record with some late quality wins, Jimbo can survive five losses. But that’s a thin strand of hope if you ask me. It’s an enormous buyout, but on the outside looking in it seems A&M has money to throw around and is tired of messing around.

Tyler Shaw

KBTX

Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. LSU, 3. Texas A&M, 4. Ole Miss, 5. Arkansas, 6. Auburn, 7. Mississippi State

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. South Carolina, 3. Tennessee, 4. Florida, 5. Kentucky, 6. Vanderbilt, 7. Missouri

Texas A&M’s regular-season record: 8-4

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: The Aggies look considerably better than they did a year ago. A stable quarterback situation is the main difference along with an offensive coordinator to call plays. There are still a lot of underclassmen contributing, and that is apparent as the Aggies drop one or two close games that they probably “shouldn’t.”

Texas A&M’s most pivotal game: vs. Alabama, Sept. 30 — The Aggies have a good chance to be 5-0 heading into that game, and the outcome of the Alabama game could swing the momentum of their season. A win not only would be huge just beating the perennial powerhouse but it could prove to be big for confidence heading into a tough road trip the next week at Tennessee. A&M pulled off the upset last time these two teams met at Kyle Field and almost did it again last year in Tuscaloosa, so the Aggies know they can do it.

How does the Bobby Petrino-Jimbo Fisher dynamic play out this year? The offense may get off to a bit of a slow start this year as they try to find their new identity. Although he may not admit it publicly, Jimbo realizes that turning over play-calling duties to Bobby is the best thing for this team. Fisher will still be very much involved in the preparation, and it could potentially be a little rough at first figuring out the best way to mesh Fisher and Petrino’s styles/schemes.

Will A&M buy out Fisher if the Aggies go 8-5 or worse? No. Unless A&M has another 5-7 season again, I believe Jimbo is safe. I think a lot of Jimbo’s future will be determined next year when the No. 1 ranked 2022 recruiting class is in its junior year and Bobby Petrino is entering year two, so there won’t be many excuses.

Charean Williams

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Picking the SEC West: 1. LSU, 2. Alabama, 3. Texas A&M, 4. Ole Miss, 5. Arkansas, 6. Auburn, 7. Mississippi State

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Tennessee, 3. Florida, 4. Kentucky, 5. South Carolina, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record: 9-3

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: A&M’s new offense finds a footing with Bobby Petrino and Conner Weigman. The Aggies should be explosive and have a better tempo than they have had in a long time. The defense should be better as those young, highly recruited players now have some experience.

Texas A&M’s most pivotal game: A&M has been a slow starter under Jimbo Fisher and the ugly loss to Appalachian State did the 2022 team in early last season. They better beat New Mexico big in Week 1. The Aggies need a hot start to build momentum. With a new offense, it is critical that A&M finds success early if it’s going to contend in the SEC West.

How does the Bobby Petrino-Jimbo Fisher dynamic play out this year? Petrino was one of the best hires in all of college football. Fisher will get more credit if this works than he would have had he kept play-calling duties and they had succeeded. In this day and age, teams are better off with a “walk-around” head coach, as Jerry Jones likes to call it. Focusing on the big picture will only help Fisher in becoming a better head coach.

Will A&M buy out Fisher if the Aggies go 8-5 or worse? No. First, I think the Aggies win at least nine, but with a new-look SEC in 2024, A&M would be foolish to move on from an established, championship-winning coach. Fisher has shown he and his staff can recruit. I think he shows this year that he is as good a coach. Not having so much on his plate and having a veteran play-caller is going to make Fisher better.

Dave Wilson

Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. LSU, 3. Texas A&M, 4. Ole Miss, 5. Arkansas, 6. Auburn, 7. Mississippi State

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Tennessee, 3. South Carolina, 4. Kentucky, 5. Florida, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s overall record: 9-4

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: A talented offense finally finds its playmakers and brings a new sense of excitement we haven’t seen under Fisher in College Station, and the defense will get after the quarterback but give up big plays at times. There will be at least one big upset, but there will also still be moments that don’t seem to make sense, like the constant success of the Mississippi schools against the Ags.

Texas A&M’s most pivotal game: vs. Arkansas in Arlington, Sept. 30 — The Aggies have enough talent that they should take it to the Hogs. If they lose, they have to pick it up for Alabama and Tennessee right in a row, although Fisher has always been able to get his A&M teams ready for big games. That’s why the game against Arkansas is so fascinating. A loss there could start a slide that creates another dramatic storyline around the program.

How does the Bobby Petrino-Jimbo Fisher dynamic play out this year? It’s remarkable how difficult it is for Jimbo to say that he hired his coordinator and is getting out of the way. That didn’t do him any favors, even if Petrino said all the right things the only time we’ll hear from him. So I’m not sure it’ll play out publicly as much as the drips from behind the maroon curtain. If they’re winning, there will be plenty of chance for Jimbo to crow. If they’re not, there will be tension.

Will A&M buy out Fisher if the Aggies go 8-5 or worse? It depends on how they get to 8-5. If they lose close games at Tennessee, LSU, drop the home game to Alabama and then another couple of losses somewhere in the mix, they might hold their nose and give it another run, seeing some progress after an awful 5-7 year. But the Aggies are tired of being embarrassed, on the field and off, particularly with Texas returning to the schedule next year. If Jimbo gives them enough ammo again this year, the cash will start flowing. And yes, I think they’re just crazy and bold enough to do it.