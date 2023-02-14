Sumlin replaces Dan Enos, who recently was hired as Arkansas’ offensive coordinator. The 58-year-old Sumlin had been assisting Maryland head coach Mike Locksley as an analyst, Ermann said.

Sumlin was 51-26 at A&M (2012-17), getting fired and replaced by Jimbo Fisher. Sumlin then was hired by Arizona, going 9-20 in three seasons. Sumlin in 2022 was head coach and general manager of the Houston Gamblers in the United States Football League, going 3-7. Sumlin’s first head coaching job was at the University of Houston, going 35-17 from 2008-11.