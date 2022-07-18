LSU's Kelly eager to play at Kyle Field

ATLANTA – Kyle Field can be intimidating for an opposing coach, especially if it’s his first game in front of the 12th Man.

The Aggies will be counting on that home-field advantage in its three Southeastern Conference home games this season as LSU’s Brian Kelly, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin and Florida’s Billy Napier will be making their first appearances at Kyle Field as head coaches.

Kiffin and Napier at least have prior experience in the SEC before their current jobs, but Kelly comes to the league after spending almost two decades in the Midwest at Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Notre Dame.

“I’ve never been in many of the [league] venues,” Kelly said Monday at SEC Media Days. “I'll get an opportunity to play at Auburn this year. I’ll get a chance to play at Kyle Field, [and] in the Swamp [at Florida]. Those will be exciting opportunities, something that I've never experienced in my career of 32 years.”

Kiffin, who is in his third season at Ole Miss, was also the head coach at Tennessee from 2010-13, but last year’s 29-19 victory over the Aggies at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium was his first game against A&M as a head coach.

The Aggies and Rebels were scheduled to play in 2020 at Kyle Field, but it was first postponed because of COVID-19 issues within A&M’s program. It was rescheduled and then canceled because of COVID-19 issues within Ole Miss’ program. Because of that, the Ole Miss players, except for a possible transfer or two, will be playing at Kyle Field for the first time.

Ole Miss senior receiver Jonathan Mingo was bummed he didn’t play in 2020 after the buildup by the veterans at his position, led by senior Elijah Moore.

“Elijah and them always said Kyle Field is a different experience, especially when the whole crowd is into the game,” Mingo said.

Kyle Field, with a seating capacity of 102,733, is the largest in the league. The Ole Miss game will be A&M’s home SEC opener on Oct. 29.

“I’m really looking forward to that trip,” Ole Miss senior offensive lineman Nick Broeker said. “I’ve heard it’s crazy with the 12th Man. It will be a real fun experience to be able to play there.”

Last year, Ole Miss’ crowd of 64,425 helped the Rebels beat the Aggies. A&M after a slow start scored 13 straight to make it a 15-13 deficit, but Ole Miss put the game away with a pair of scores after turnovers, the last coming on a 52-yard interception returned for a touchdown by A.J. Finley.

“The thing that really stuck out for me was when A.J. had that pick six that iced the game,” Broeker said. “I don’t think I’ve ever heard the rocking [by the crowd] that loud. That was definitely a memory I’ll never forget.”

Napier and the Gators will be at A&M the week after Ole Miss. Napier was hired from Louisiana-Lafayette where he was 40-12 from 2018-21.

Napier and Kiffin at least have been at Kyle Field as assistants.

Napier was a wide receiver coach at Alabama from 2013-17 with the Crimson Tide winning games at Kyle Field in ’13 (49-42), ’15 (41-23) and ’17 (27-19). Kiffin also was with Alabama in 2017 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Kiffin returned to Kyle Field in 2019 when Alabama won 47-28. Napier also was a graduate at Clemson in 2004 when the Aggies beat the Tigers 27-6.