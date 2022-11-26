LSU-Texas A&M quarter-by-quarter breakdown

FIRST QUARTER

• Key additions: Texas A&M running back Devon Achane had nine carries for 54 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown run on the Aggies’ 15-play, 90-yard first possession. Wide receiver Evan Stewart added two catches for 16 yards. Achane missed the last two games with a foot injury, and Stewart missed last week’s game.

• Free first down: A&M cornerback Jaylon Jones was called for pass interference on LSU receiver Malik Nabers. The 12-yard penalty gave LSU its initial first down of the game.

• Loose ball: A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson blasted LSU’s Noah Cain, causing a fumble, but fellow Tiger running back Emery Jones recovered at the A&M 32-yard line.

• Key statistic: A&M was 5-of-5 passing, converting three first downs.

SECOND QUARTER

• After further review: Jones scored on a 4-yard run decided by a replay review after the on-field officials ruled him just short of the goal line.

• Successful scramble: A&M quarterback Conner Weigman, who completed his first seven passes, had a 9-yard scramble to the LSU 10 on third-and-7.

• Taking 3: LSU settled for a 34-yard field goal by Damian Ramos after wideout Kyren Lacy dropped a third-down pass that would have given the Tigers a first down.

• Key statistic: A&M didn’t punt in the first half.

THIRD QUARTER

• A stop finally: LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo got pressure on Weigman from a three-man rush to cause an incompletion for A&M’s first three-and-out of the game.

• Scoop and score: A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper knocked the ball from LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and strong safety Demani Richardson returned it 27 yards for a touchdown.

• Scramble for nothing: Daniels had a 9-yard scramble for an apparent first down that was wiped out by a holding penalty on Emery Jones Jr., leading to a punt.

• Key statistic: A&M didn’t convert a third down in the period.

FOURTH QUARTER

• ESPN Top 10 candidate No. 1: A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III made a one-handed catch for a 21-yard touchdown reception while holding off LSU safety Sage Ryan with his left hand. LSU defender Greg Brooks Jr. also tried to help defend on the play but didn’t alter Muhammad’s concentration.

• ESPN Top 10 candidate No. 2: Muhammad outfought Ryan for a 39-yard reception.

• Putting a bow on it: Achane scored on 10-yard run to give the Aggies a three-touchdown lead. He carried the ball six times for 37 yards on the drive.

• One more time to celebrate: A&M defensive back Tyreek Chappell knocked down LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins, who couldn’t hold onto what would have been a 27-yard touchdown reception on fourth down, and LSU turned the ball over to the Aggies with 2:37 left.

• Key statistic: A&M ended its worst season since 2008 with a top five victory over LSU.

— ROBERT CESSNA