LSU QB Johnson will transfer to Texas A&M

Texas A&M gained the quarterback who beat the one who is leaving.
LSU sophomore Max Johnson, who led the Tigers to a 27-24 victory over the Aggies last month, announced via his twitter account Friday he’ll transfer to Texas A&M.
“Thankful! Let’s go!” he tweeted.
Johnson was expected to join the Aggie program after his brother, tight end Jake Johnson, signed with A&M on Wednesday. They are the sons of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson who played at Florida State where A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher coached for eight seasons.
“I have tremendous respect [for Brad],” Fisher said Wednesday after signing Jake. “If you ever meet Brad, you'll know. He's not only a tremendous player and athlete but a tremendous person and very blessed to have his son for sure.”
A spot for Max Johnson opened up when sophomore Zach Calzada announced earlier this week he’d enter the transfer portal. Calzada lost his last game because Johnson took the Tigers 86 yards in seven plays in 71 seconds with no timeouts. The left-hander completed 5 of 7 passes, connecting with Jaray Jenkins for a 28-yard touchdown with 20 sec-onds left in the game. Johnson was sacked six times in the game, but he also was 22-of-38 passing for 306 yards and three touchdowns.
Johnson played in six games this season, starting two. He threw for 1,089 yards on 88 of 150 with eight touchdowns and one interception. He had a passing efficiency rating of 134.8. The 6-foot-5, 219-pound Johnson played in 12 games as a true freshman throwing for 2,815 yards on 225 of 373 with 27 TDs and six interceptions.
Johnson announced Dec. 7 he’d leave the Tigers who hired former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly to replace Ed Orgeron who recruited and signed Johnson.
Johnson gives A&M a third scholarship quarterback, joining King and Bridgeland’s Conner Weigman who signed on Wednesday.
“I think you got to have three; we have two,” Fisher said Wednesday. “That’s a position you can’t just stick anybody in. So, I think it would be important to try to see if we can fulfill that need.”
Both Johnsons played at Oconee County High School in Athens, Georgia, and were four-star recruits by 247Sports.com.