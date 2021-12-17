LSU QB Johnson will transfer to Texas A&M

Texas A&M gained the quarterback who beat the one who is leaving.

LSU sophomore Max Johnson, who led the Tigers to a 27-24 victory over the Aggies last month, announced via his twitter account Friday he’ll transfer to Texas A&M.

“Thankful! Let’s go!” he tweeted.

Johnson was expected to join the Aggie program after his brother, tight end Jake Johnson, signed with A&M on Wednesday. They are the sons of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson who played at Florida State where A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher coached for eight seasons.

“I have tremendous respect [for Brad],” Fisher said Wednesday after signing Jake. “If you ever meet Brad, you'll know. He's not only a tremendous player and athlete but a tremendous person and very blessed to have his son for sure.”