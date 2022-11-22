LSU looks to build momentum Saturday at Kyle Field as Tigers prepare for SEC title game

The LSU football team has far exceeded expectations under first-year coach Brian Kelly.

The sixth-ranked Tigers, coming off a 6-7 season, were picked to finish fifth in the Western Division of the Southeastern Conference behind Alabama, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Ole Miss. The oddsmakers had LSU’s win total for the season at seven.

LSU (9-2, 6-1) has bounced back from a season-opening 24-23 loss against Florida State to clinch at least a co-West championship and a spot in the league’s title game against top-ranked Georgia next week in Atlanta. LSU will play for its sixth straight win Saturday night against A&M (4-7, 1-6) at Kyle Field. It will be the first of three chances the Tigers will have to reach 10 victories for the 17th time in program history.

“I don’t think they give you any ticker-tape parades or anything, but 10 wins is certainly a benchmark when people look back on seasons,” Kelly said. “I think it does a lot in terms of solidifying your postseason opportunities.”

LSU will have a great chance to make the College Football Playoff if it beats A&M and Georgia. Ohio State, Michigan and TCU are unbeaten, but Ohio State and Michigan play this weekend, and TCU has to play Iowa State this week and the Big 12 Conference title game the following week.

“[Winning 10 games] puts you in a different category,” Kelly said. “But I don’t think you can go into the season going, hey, we have to get to 10. I think you can go into the season [thinking] about winning the SEC West.”

LSU won the West with a dramatic 32-31 victory over Alabama followed with a 13-10 victory at Arkansas, a pair of mentally and physically draining games. It would have been natural for LSU to have a letdown last week against Conference USA’s Alabama-Birmingham (5-6). That seemed the case early as the Tigers nursed a 14-10 lead, but they scored four unanswered touchdowns for a 41-10 victory.

“The UAB game may not have been as important to other people outside the walls, but inside the walls that was a huge game for us,” Kelly said. “In terms of doing our job the way the job needs to be done when it needed to be done, that was really important for us. That was a big hurdle for us.”

Now comes another hurdle in A&M (4-7, 1-6), which has had as disappointing season as LSU has had successful. The Aggies, ranked sixth nationally in the preseason, won’t reach six wins in the regular season for the first time since 2008 and has the SEC’s worst conference record. The last time A&M had its league’s worst record came in 1972 when it went 2-5, tying Baylor for last place in the Southwest Conference. The last time A&M had fewer league victories came in 1970 when it went 0-7.

Injuries have hampered A&M, which is leaning heavily on inexperienced players from four straight top 10 recruiting classes.

“Certainly when we talk about a talented football team, this is as arguably as talented a football team as we’ll see all year,” Kelly said. “They’re young in some areas, but it doesn’t take away from the talent that they have on the field.”

Kelly, who took over at LSU after 12 seasons at Notre Dame, will be coaching against A&M for the first time in his career that includes stops at Grand Valley State (1991-2003), Central Michigan (2004-06) and Cincinnati (2006-09).

Kelly’s teams have a history of finishing strong. He has won 19 straight games in November, dating back to 2017. LSU lost this year at home on Oct. 8 to eighth-ranked Tennessee 40-13, but in its five-game winning streak since, the Tigers have scored at least 32 points in every game but one.

“I just think they’ve become more comfortable with their schemes,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “The schemes stay the same [but] the guys have gotten more comfortable, more consistent in what they’ve done.”

Fisher also cited the ability of quarterback Jayden Daniels to make big plays in big moments with his ability to run. The junior transfer from Arizona State has thrown for 2,377 yards by completing 217 of 312 passes (69.6%) with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 740 yards and 11 TDs.

• NOTES — Fisher faced Kelly twice while coaching Florida State. The Seminoles beat Notre Dame in the 2011 Champs Sports Bowl 18-14 and in 2014 second-ranked Florida State won a home game over the fifth-ranked Irish 31-27. ... Brian Polian is LSU’s special teams coordinator and recruiting coordinator. He was A&M’s special teams coordinator and tight ends coach in 2012.