LSU defenders look forward to playing A&M's Johnson

We could meet again. LSU junior defensive end BJ Ojulari is hopeful he can have some fun and sack former Tiger roommate and quarterback Max Johnson who transferred to A&M.

“Me, being me, I’d probably just have a good laugh at it and then probably see him after the game and give him a hug,” Ojulari said.

LSU linebacker Mike Jones Jr., said he’d probably talk a little more trash to Johnson if he gets to sack him on Nov. 26 when they play at Kyle Field.

“I’d say, ‘Miss you,’ or something like that,” Jones said.

Johnson, who started 12 games for LSU last season, is competing at A&M with sophomore Haynes King who started the first two games last season before suffering a season-ending injury.

“I support Max’s decision [to transfer],” Ojulari said. “He felt like he needed to be there. He’s a great, decent person both on and off the field.”

A vote for LSU’s Death Valley. LSU’s Jones played last season for the Tigers, but started his career with the Clemson Tigers.

Clemson’s Memorial Stadium is known as “Death Valley” as is LSU’s Tiger Stadium.

“I’ve had some amazing moments running down that hill and big moments in South Carolina,” Jones said. “But, I don’t think there’s any place in the world like Baton Rouge on a Saturday night.”

Don’t forget Leach. A reporter asked Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin if the Rebels could possibly play in-state school Jackson State, in his words matching the state’s two biggest personalities.

“Well, we’ve got another personality in [Mississippi State coach] Mike Leach,” Kiffin answered. “I would say there’s three personalities in the state that are very unique and extremely different from each other.”

It’s always about Saban. Alabama head coach Nick Saban has four former assistants in the league, including Kiffin who was asked what he remembered about Saban’s philosophy on trick plays.

“Well, Kirby Smart used to say sometimes you come up here and just talk about Alabama,” Kiffin said. “So our first question somehow is about Nick Saban, so. … that’s pretty usual.”

A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, Florida’s Billy Napier and Georgia’s Smart are the other SEC head coaches who worked for Saban, the seven-time national champ.

Looking ahead. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said the league’s scheduling model is to have no divisions when Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC, which right now is scheduled for 2025.

Sankey said at the spring meetings the model they worked on could accommodate either an eight-game or nine-game schedule.

“I’d wink and say we could even accommodate a 10-game conference schedule,” Sankey said. “I see all of you look up. I just wanted to see if you were paying attention.”

Sankey, who was smiling, added: “That [a 10-game schedule] is actually not our focus.”

When the music stops. LSU coach Brian Kelly compares conference realignment to musical chairs for those who are on the outside looking in.

“The music is going to stop [and] you’re not going to have a place at the table,” Kelly said. “I think that’s scary for a lot of universities. It’s left a lot of internal conversations about where do we go. I understand that. There’s the question about Notre Dame, what do they do? Maybe they’re better positioned than some. It’s musical chairs and there’s not enough chairs for everybody. That’s the current state of college football.”

Up next. Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt will be the featured teams Tuesday.

— ROBERT CESSNA