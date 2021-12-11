Longtime Texas sports writer Dave Campbell dies at 96

Campbell was honored in many ways during his illustrious career, including induction into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and as a Baylor distinguished alumnus. He’s also served as president of the Football Writers Association of America and Southwest sectional representative for the Heisman Trophy voting committee.

But he was always like an unassuming next-door neighbor who never sought praise for his many accomplishments.

“The first thing that comes to my mind about Dave wasn’t everything he accomplished,” said David Barron, a journalist at the Tribune-Herald from 1978-84 who later served as managing editor for Texas Football Magazine. “It was the way he gave us opportunities and made us feel like we’re collaborators and not employees. I’m one of many people who had the career we had because of Dave Campbell.”

Kim Gorum was named the Tribune-Herald’s executive sports editor in 1984 before becoming sports editor from 1993-2007 following Campbell’s retirement from the newspaper.