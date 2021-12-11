Longtime Texas sports writer Dave Campbell dies at 96

Waco native Dave Campbell, a major figure in Texas sports journalism for seven decades, died Friday after a recent illness.
He was 96.
Campbell was sports editor of the Tribune-Herald from 1953-93, and founded Texas Football Magazine as editor and publisher in 1960. After retiring from the Tribune-Herald, Campbell served as editor of the Baylor Bear Foundation’s Insider until 2008.
“Dave revolutionized the media aspect of football in the state,” said former Baylor football coach Grant Teaff, who later served as executive director of the American Football Coaches Association. “He’s had a profound impact on the growth and improvement of high school football because he brought it to everybody’s attention. People still can’t wait to see Texas Football because they want to see where they rank.”
Though Campbell sold the magazine in 1985, his name still is on the cover, and the content maintains the same high standards that it started with in 1960. Making the cover of the magazine has always been a lofty accomplishment in a football crazy state like Texas.
“One time Dave put me on the cover and that was a significant thing,” former Texas A&M coach R.C. Slocum said. “I felt like I had really arrived. When I got to meet Dave it was a real honor, and I felt he was one of the nicest and classiest men that I’d ever met.”
Campbell was honored in many ways during his illustrious career, including induction into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and as a Baylor distinguished alumnus. He’s also served as president of the Football Writers Association of America and Southwest sectional representative for the Heisman Trophy voting committee.
But he was always like an unassuming next-door neighbor who never sought praise for his many accomplishments.
“The first thing that comes to my mind about Dave wasn’t everything he accomplished,” said David Barron, a journalist at the Tribune-Herald from 1978-84 who later served as managing editor for Texas Football Magazine. “It was the way he gave us opportunities and made us feel like we’re collaborators and not employees. I’m one of many people who had the career we had because of Dave Campbell.”
Kim Gorum was named the Tribune-Herald’s executive sports editor in 1984 before becoming sports editor from 1993-2007 following Campbell’s retirement from the newspaper.
“It’s just a sad day,” Gorum said. “He was the best boss I ever had, the best boss I could have ever imagined, and my guess is anyone who ever worked for him would say the same thing. He was incredibly generous with his time and with his praise, which really means a lot considering virtually anyone who ever worked with him, if it wasn’t their first job in journalism, it was pretty close.”
Campbell married his college sweetheart, Reba, in 1949, a union that lasted until she died at age 95 in January 2020. She was a news reporter and feature writer for the Waco News-Tribune and Tribune-Herald for 10 years and also was the Central Texas correspondent for United Press International.
Born in 1925, Campbell was the son of a mechanic who contacted double pneumonia and was later forced to have both legs amputated. When Campbell was 7, his world was shaken when his father suffered a ruptured artery and died on Christmas Eve.
Campbell’s mother moved Dave and his younger sister, Jo, to a small farm outside Bellmead. By his junior high years, he was beginning to develop an interest in Baylor football.
“I saw my first Baylor game in 1937 when the Bears upset Arkansas at old Muni Stadium,” Campbell said in a 2011 interview. “I was a Boy Scout and an usher at the game. I’d find a vacant seat and watch the game for free. Baylor had Billy Patterson at quarterback and later that season beat TCU, which had Davey O’Brien. After that, Waco was all ablaze about football.”
After starting college at Baylor in 1942, Campbell got some experience in the Tribune-Herald sports department as his older newspaper colleagues were drafted into the military. Campbell got his call in 1943 and served in the 14th Armored Division, which fought in France and Germany.
After the 14th Armored Division pushed across the Rhine River into Germany, Campbell was among the soldiers who received the Bronze Star, which honors heroic or meritorious service. After Germany surrendered, Campbell expected to be sent to the Pacific, but those plans changed after the United States dropped the atomic bomb on Japan, leading them to end the war.
Back in Waco in 1946 after his three-year tour of duty, Campbell arrived in time for a glorious era of Baylor athletics. The men’s basketball team reached the national title game in 1948, and the football team began to thrive under coach Bob Woodruff and All-American quarterback Adrian Burk.
Campbell continued to work at the newspaper and received his degree from Baylor in 1950.
When Tribune-Herald sports editor Jinx Tucker died in 1953, Campbell took his place and stayed there 40 years. One of his earliest assignments was covering the 1954 Southwest Conference press tour. It made a stop in Junction, Texas, where first-year Texas A&M coach Bear Bryant was holding a preseason football camp.
“It was an unforgettable sight,” Campbell said. “The field was full of gravel and cockle-burrs, and it was so hot that you couldn’t stand it. By the time we got there, Bryant had run off half the team. The coaches usually give you a 3-deep roster, but Bryant only had 29 players.”
During the late 1950s, Campbell looked through some national preseason football magazines and noticed that they didn’t devote enough space to SWC teams. One magazine left out Baylor entirely.
Campbell came up with the idea of a magazine focusing on colleges and high schools throughout the state. Texas Football Magazine was born, and Texas Longhorns back Jack Collins was on the first cover in 1960.
“We gave six full pages to each SWC team,” Campbell said. “We had a feature on its most interesting player, and a column on the best sophomore (freshmen weren’t eligible for varsity sports in that era). We also ran predictions on the high schools and had stories on Friday night heroes. There was really nothing like it when we started.”
Reba Campbell was by his side when he conceived the idea for Texas Football Magazine, and for many years gave up her kitchen table for the magazine’s layout.
With some of the best writers in the state, Texas Football continued to grow in popularity every year. Former Tribune-Herald colleague Hollis Biddle assisted with the layout and content of the magazine in Waco.
Although the SWC section was always popular, players and coaches highly anticipated the thorough high school section that provided detailed information on schools across the state.
Texas Football became so popular that Campbell began producing an Arkansas Football magazine. He later designed magazines devoted to the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Oilers and even the New Orleans Saints for a brief period.
Over the years, talented Texas writers such as Dan Jenkins, Jack Gallagher, Steve Perkins and Kevin Sherrington have written for the magazine.
Campbell sold Texas Football to Host Communications in 1985, and the magazine continued to thrive under IMG College. In 2014, Sports in Action, a company operated by the family of Texas businessman Drayton McLane and run by President Adam Hochfelder bought the rights to operate the magazine from IMG.
After retiring from the Tribune-Herald in 1993, Campbell served as editor of the Baylor Bear Foundation’s Insider for 15 years until 2008.
Following his retirement from Baylor, Campbell enjoyed attending Baylor football and Lady Bears basketball games. He liked spending time with his daughters Julie Carlson and Becky Roche and his grandchildren.