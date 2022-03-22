Leon O'Neal, Isaiah Spiller lead the way at Texas A&M's Pro Day

Texas A&M’s 2021 football season ended with a whimper when the Aggies pulled out of the Gator Bowl because of COVID-19 issues, season-ending injuries, opt-outs and transfers. The program’s focus shifted to the future as A&M signed the country’s top-ranked recruiting class, but 10 of the guys who helped lay the foundation for future success displayed their talents one more time Tuesday at Texas A&M’s Pro Day at the McFerrin Athletic Center.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to represent Texas A&M,” A&M defensive back Leon O’Neal Jr. said. “For everything I’ve been through in my career to get to this point and get an opportunity in the league is a blessing in itself. First things first. I wanted to show how much of a teammate and leader I am to my guys and how much this school means to me.”

O’Neal worked out for representatives from all 32 NFL teams along with defensive linemen Micheal Clemons, DeMarvin Leal and Jayden Peevy, linebacker Aaron Hansford, offensive linemen Kenyon Green and Jahmir Johnson, place-kicker Seth Small, running back Isaiah Spiller and tight end Jalen Wydermyer.

The group combined for 241 career starts, and Small made a school-record 71 field goals.

“Being on this turf again — we practice here all the time — being able to come out here and finish it off here was a blessing and a dream come true,” O’Neal said.

O’Neal, who is projected to be a final-day pick at the NFL draft on April 28-30 in Las Vegas, had a solid workout Tuesday with three of the top efforts. His vertical jump was 35 feet, 5 inches. He ran 4.22 seconds in the 5-10-5 cone shuttle and 6.83 in the 3-cone run. Spiller had the second-best times in the 40-yard dash (4.6) and the 5-10-5 shuttle (4.22).

“I showed a lot of things that I didn’t show at the combine, and I improved on some things that I did at the combine,” Spiller said. “I felt like it was really a good day for me. I’m ready to move on to the next thing.”

Spiller didn’t perform well at the NFL Combine because of a strained abductor muscle he suffered while practicing for the shuttle, an injury that didn’t allow him to run the 40. But he performed well Tuesday with a 30-inch vertical jump among his better efforts.

“I feel great right now. I’m grateful I got the opportunity to perform today,” said Spiller, hinting that he might not be 100%. “[The injury] is kind of lingering. It’s a hamstring, but right now I feel great.”

Most draft experts project Green to be a first-round pick and Leal most likely a second-round selection. Spiller’s value is increased by his pass-receiving skills. Wydermyer, who was a second-team preseason All-American by the Associated Press, didn’t have a great season and was timed at 5.03 seconds in the 40 on Tuesday by the NFL scouts, reported the NFL Network’s Jane Slater. Wydermyer’s draft stock has declined, but the Aggies still are expected to match or surpass the seven taken in 2019 with many of them high picks.

“A lot of these guys I was able to recruit,” said A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, who was hired in December of 2017. “You remember the first time you sat in their living room and first time you saw them in a camp, and they had those dreams. It’s fun to watch them all come true.”

Florida State reached the point where it had 17 to 18 players drafted or signed as free agents in a year, Fisher said.

“But it shows we’re building it up [at A&M],” Fisher said. “We’re getting it there. We’re getting the depth. We’re getting the number of guys, and these guys are working their tails off. They are realizing they can come to A&M and get those dreams to come true.”

• NOTES — Green has been taking snaps for scouts, showing he can play all three line positions. ... O’Neal said his coverage skills improved this year, but the area NFL teams want to see improvement is tackling in space. “They probably want to see more man-on-man work and stuff like that,” O’Neal said, “but I think you can obviously see I can do a lot of different things.” ... Spiller is at 217 pounds, only two pounds over his playing weight. ... Nick Starkel worked out Tuesday. He played at A&M for three seasons then transferred to Arkansas for the 2019 season and finished at San Jose State in 2020 and ’21 where he led the Spartans to their first Mountain West title in ’20. Starkel, who graduated from A&M, made sure he put on his Aggie ring before meeting the media Tuesday. “This is the greatest university, 100%, hands-down,” he said. “I want my kids to go here. I’m very glad that I made the decision to come here. I think it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life.” ... Former A&M football coach R.C. Slocum, who was pronounced cancer-free in January after battling Hodgkin lymphoma, attended Tuesday’s Pro Day. Slocum held A&M’s first Pro Day, believed to be in 1991 at Netum Steed, with running backs Robert Wilson and Darren Lewis, linebacker William Thomas and center Mike Arthur among the participants. ... There were 60 NFL personnel representing all 32 teams along with a scout from the CFL Edmonton Elks. Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith and general manager Nick Caserio watched along with Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier and Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson. ... A&M defensive end Tyree Johnson met with NFL teams but didn’t test physically. Starkel just threw. Other participants included Caleb Eagans (East Texas Baptist), Travon Fuller (Tulsa), Kyle Meyers (Florida State/Tulane), Moses Reynolds (Incarnate Word) and Josh Rogers (Buffalo).

