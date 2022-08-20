Lane elevated to president of B.L.U.E.print:

Texas A&M junior wide receiver Chase Lane will be president this school year for A&M’s
B.L.U.E.print – Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence. The student-athlete led organization is in its third year that provides leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice.
Lane is one of three executive board members returning, moving up from vice president. Football player Brian Williams, who is taking a medical redshirt, is transitioning from chief business officer to vice president and women’s basketball player Sahara Jones remains chief marketing officer.
New officers are men’s track & field’s Ishmel Williams (chief communications officer), women’s basketball player Maliyah Johnson (chief student-athlete engagement officer) and soccer’s Makhiya McDonald (chief business officer).
“I am extremely proud and humbled to take on this opportunity as B.L.U.E.print president,” Lane said. “Having the opportunity to observe our previous president, Karlina Sample, and see the success she had in leading us, only motivates me to take this organization to new heights. Being in a primary leadership role is something I have always wanted to do and having mentorship from not only my father but other leaders who have touched my life have prepared me and shaped me into having success in this new role.”