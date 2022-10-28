Kyle Field never looked so good for ailing Texas A&M football team

No wonder parents worry when their children go to summer camp. They have no idea if they’ll grow up while away or get homesick and have to cut the trip short.

Texas A&M left Kyle Field six weeks ago revived after a stirring 17-9 victory over then 13th-ranked Miami that left the 23rd-ranked Aggies in position to realize their major season goals. A&M returns home at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against 15th-ranked Ole Miss looking to break a three-game losing streak and save face in what’s been a distressing season.

The Aggies (3-4, 1-3) need to win three of their remaining five regular-season games to become bowl-eligible. Ranked sixth heading into the season, they knew a stretch of four games over five weeks away from home would be difficult but maybe not this difficult.

“I don’t know if it was tougher,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “[Was] it very difficult? Yes. Was it tough? Yes.”

What made it extremely challenging was playing 33 underclassmen in their first trips to Alabama, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

“I think maybe just the awareness of having to go on the road for the first time in this league and understand how the home-field advantages are at places [was tough],” Fisher said.

The Aggies opened the stretch with a 23-21 win over then 10th-ranked Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, but the next week Mississippi State rolled to a 42-24 victory by scoring touchdowns off a blocked field goal and an interception return, beating the Aggies at Davis Wade Stadium for the fourth time in five games. A week later A&M, which had lost four straight at Alabama, had a chance to upset the then top-ranked Crimson Tide on the final play but lost 24-20.

Last week, A&M stumbled at the start by giving up a touchdown on the opening kickoff and losing a pair of turnovers that gave the Gamecocks a 17-0 lead in just over five minutes. A&M couldn’t recover, and South Carolina won 30-24 for its first win against the Aggies in nine games.

The thought of returning to Kyle Field brings a smile to senior tight end Max Wright.

“Excited is an understatement,” Wright said. “We’ve all been talking about that. Playing on the road is hard, especially when you do it consecutive weeks in a row. It definitely takes a toll.”

A&M couldn’t build on the emotional victory over Arkansas with three straight losses in Southeastern Conference play.

“I think for some of our younger players it was fun but I think a little eye-opening at times, too,” Fisher said.

A&M was away from Kyle Field for five of six games in a seven-week span in Fisher’s first season with the Aggies in 2018. A&M lost at top-ranked Alabama 45-23 to start the run then rebounded to beat Arkansas 24-17 in the Southwest Classic in Arlington. A&M came home to beat 13th-ranked Kentucky 20-14 in overtime and won 26-23 at South Carolina. A&M had a week off before dropping back-to-back road games to Mississippi State 28-13 and Auburn 28-24. That knocked the Aggies from the rankings, but they rebounded to win four straight for a 9-4 season that included a 38-24 victory over Ole Miss, the first of three straight home victories.

“This is the only place I’ve had this,” Fisher said of the long stretches away from home. “I mean, it’s usually balanced up a little better than that, but it’s good to be home.”

A&M is 23-5 at Kyle Field under Fisher, including 6-3 against ranked teams.

“Their crowd is always one of the hardest places to play in the county,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “I’m sure they’ll come and be ready to get back on the winning track.”

Kiffin, who is in his third season at Ole Miss, will be making his first appearance at Kyle Field as a head coach. The 2020 A&M-Ole Miss game was postponed then canceled because of COVID-19. Kiffin came to Kyle Field in 2015 as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. The Crimson Tide won 41-23, leaning on its defense. Alabama returned a trio of interceptions for touchdowns and sacked quarterback Kyle Allen five times. Alabama’s offense was held to 396 yards.

Offense has been a problem for A&M, which has been held to 24 points or less for nine straight games against Football Bowl Subdivision teams. The Aggies are only a 1.5-point underdog because of the home-field advantage.

“That feeling of being able to just prep all week for playing in Kyle Field and then getting to be at home and playing in front of the fans is huge,” Wright said. “That’s the longest I’ve ever gone without playing in Kyle Field. There’s nothing like it, playing at Kyle Field, and we’re looking forward to that ... as always something super exciting.”

• NOTES — The 1979 A&M team didn’t play its first home game until Oct. 13 because Kyle Field was having a third deck added to it. A&M opened the season with an 18-17 loss to BYU at Rice Stadium on Sept. 8. A&M played four straight road games, falling to Baylor 17-7 and Texas Tech 21-20 sandwiched around victories over seventh-ranked Penn State 27-14 and Memphis State 17-7. A&M lost its home opener on Oct. 13 to seventh-ranked Houston 17-14, but ended the season with victories at TCU 30-7 and at home over sixth-ranked Texas 13-7 to finish at 6-5. ... Arkansas, because of the neutral-site game with A&M, is in the process of playing four of five games away from home. Arkansas and Florida both have difficult schedules because of neutral-site games. Arkansas returned home after the loss to A&M to lose to Alabama 49-26. The Razorbacks will end a stretch of three straight road games against Auburn on Saturday having lost at Mississippi State 40-17 and beating BYU 52-35. Florida is playing Georgia in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday before coming to Kyle Field next week. The Gators return home to play South Carolina then go to Vanderbilt and Florida State. ... Vanderbilt played four of five games on the road. It won at Northern Illinois 38-28 on Sept. 17 and lost at Alabama 55-3 before returning home on Oct. 8 after a bye to lose to Ole Miss 52-28. The Commodores then lost at Georgia 55-0 and at Missouri 17-14.