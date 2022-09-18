Kudos to Johnson, but there's work to be done

Max Johnson gives Texas A&M a chance to have a highly successful season, but he’ll need much more help than he had in Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami.

Johnson in his first start for A&M gave the Aggies much-needed leadership. The junior transfer from LSU made plays with his arm and legs. More importantly, he didn’t make glaring mistakes. He guided a unit that didn’t have a turnover and had only one penalty for five yards.

Johnson completed 10 of 20 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown. He also had runs of 5, 8, 10 and 11 yards. A&M will have a chance to win every game if Johnson completes 50% of his passes, has four solid runs and the offense commits no turnovers and one penalty.

Those are solid statistics, but A&M will need more than 264 yards to beat anybody left on the schedule other than Massachusetts.

A&M’s special teams had their best game of the season by blocking a field goal and recovering a fumble that led to the go-ahead touchdown. Running back Devon Achane and wide receiver Ainias Smith combined for 78% of the offense (206 yards) and they gave 110% every play.

All that and if Miami doesn’t make a slew of mistakes or its leading receiver isn’t out with a foot injury the Hurricanes probably win.

That’s why A&M needs other players and units to step up. The offensive line has to get better and a few of the skill players need to complement Achane and Smith. The defense has to be better against the run and get off the field. Not too many opponents are going to have a quartet of drives of 12 plays or more totaling 293 yards and not score a touchdown.

Johnson also was A&M’s lucky charm Saturday night. The Aggies will need more than solid effort from Johnson and karma to win in the next four games away from Kyle Field.

A&M changing starting quarterbacks provided a big lift, but center Bryce Foster and cornerback Jaylon Jones returning was huge.

Foster, a freshman All-American last season, helped steady a sputtering unit. A&M rushed for a season-high 124 yards. The Aggies still rank only 112th in the country (105.7 avg.), but it’s a step in the right direction.

Jones had made 22 straight starts before missing the season opener. He had 35 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass breakups last year. The junior came back strong with a career-high nine tackles and his return was crucial as senior defensive backs Demani Richardson and Brian George were both ejected in the first quarter for targeting. Defensive backs Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie also were suspended for the game for breaking team rules along with true freshman wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall.

True freshman defensive back Bryce Anderson, who got a pair of tackles on Sam Houston’s last possession in the 31-0 season-opening victory, helped pick up the slack with eight tackles, matching preseason All-American Antonio Johnson.

A&M made significant improvement last week coming off a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. You’d think it will be easier to move forward after the all-around effort against Miami.

A&M is ranked 23rd by the Associated Press and 20th by the USA Today/coaches poll. The Aggies (2-1) moved up one spot in the AP poll and two spots in the coaches poll. Miami (2-1), which had been 13th in both polls, dropped to 25th in both polls. Texas (2-1) is one spot ahead of A&M in both polls.

A&M will play 10th-ranked Arkansas (3-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium in the Southwest Classic. A&M opened as a 6.5-point favorite and it immediately dropped to 2.5.

SEC Nation, the pregame show for the SEC Network, will be in Arlington. The two-hour show will start at 9 a.m.

