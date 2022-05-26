 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kickoff times announced for Texas A&M’s first three 2022 football games

Times and TV designations for Texas A&M’s first three football games of the 2022 season were announced on Thursday. The Aggies will kick off their 2022 campaign at home against Sam Houston State on Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. on SEC Network.

A&M will host Appalachian State on Sept. 10. The first-ever meeting between the Aggies and Mountaineers will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2. A&M’s game against Miami (Fla.) will kick off at 8 p.m. Sept. 17 on ESPN.

Times and TV designations for A&M’s other games are likely to be announced during the season.

CBS announced its college football schedule on Wednesday. The network’s annual night slot for an SEC game is scheduled for Oct. 8, the day when A&M plays at Alabama. Other notable games that day include Auburn vs. Georgia and LSU vs. Tennessee.

The Aggies and Crimson Tide played in CBS’ annual SEC night slot last season, when A&M knocked off top-ranked Alabama, 41-38.

