Kenyon Green embracing role as veteran leader on Texas A&M's offensive line

“When I was little, you know my dad, Henry Green, just instilled in me learn everything you can — it can help you in the future,” Green said. “And right now it’s helping me. I can play anything. I feel comfortable at center, guard and tackle.”

He also feels comfortable speaking up. He was a good listener for two years, and now he’s the unit’s veteran voice.

“It’s been kind of weird being an older cat now,” Green said. “I like it though. I get to help out more. Some of the experiences I went through I can teach them, just the little techniques, little things that can [help] their game.”

Green can show teammates how to be a soft spoken teacher yet someone to fear in the trenches.

“You can be nasty on the field,” Green said. “I’m nice, calm, cool, collected off the field, but on the field — you can see on my tape that I’ll play with a little something to me.”

•

NOTES — Green’s father played at Grambling. ... Green is indifferent to what position he plays. “I’m a team player. Where my team needs me, that’s where I’m going to play. I’m out there trying to help my team to win. That’s the main focus.” ... Green gives God the credit for his success. “I pray every day, just giving him the glory,” he said. “So without him none of this would be possible.” ... Green’s high school coach was former A&M quarterback Craig Stump. ... A&M’s Maroon & White Game will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field.