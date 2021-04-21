Kenyon Green embracing role as veteran leader on Texas A&M's offensive line

Texas A&M junior Kenyon Green has been a quick learner. The Aggie football team is banking on him being even a better teacher as the lone returning starter on an offensive line that he helped transform from a liability into an asset.
A&M’s ball-control offense ranked third in the country in time of possession last season, averaging 34 minutes, 49 seconds per game. The Aggies converted 54.9% of their third downs with senior quarterback Kellen Mond making good decisions behind an offensive line that allowed only 0.7 sacks per game, which ranked fifth in the country.
The offensive line was a big reason the Aggies went 9-1 and were ranked fourth at season’s end. Four of those starters — tackles Carson Green and Dan Moore Jr., guard Jared Hocker and center Ryan McCollum — combined for 133 career starts but are hoping to be drafted into the NFL next week. They helped A&M become a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the nation’s best offensive line.
The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Green is the foundation for the new line.
“We can’t duplicate that same old line, but we can work on what we can do to get better as a group with this unit,” Green said.
Green, who has 23 career starts, is moving from guard to left tackle, the position he played in high school at Humble Atascocita.
“I’m loving it right now, getting back in the groove of being on the outside,” Green said recently during a Zoom conference. “I’m being more patient. At guard you can stone people — you can get on them quick. At tackle, you have to be a little more patient, be more loose. I have to [use] more finesse.”
Green certainly made a big impact at guard for the Aggies. He made the Southeastern Conference’s all-freshman team in 2019 and last season was a first-team All-American by The Sporting News and the Football Writers Association of American while earning second-team honors by the American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press and Walter Camp. He expects to be just as good if not better at his new position.
“I feel I can do the same thing I did at guard,” Green said. “I’ve got confidence that I can be one of top O-linemen in the nation this year.”
Green is projected by many to be a first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft.
“He’s a big presence. He’s athletic,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He’s learning. He’s a very intelligent guy. He’s having a good spring, and he’s learning at the same time. He’s nowhere close to where he can be, and that’s a great thing, because I still think he’s playing very well.”
Green has worked out at only tackle this spring, but he also could play center, where he took a few snaps last season.
“When I was little, you know my dad, Henry Green, just instilled in me learn everything you can — it can help you in the future,” Green said. “And right now it’s helping me. I can play anything. I feel comfortable at center, guard and tackle.”
He also feels comfortable speaking up. He was a good listener for two years, and now he’s the unit’s veteran voice.
“It’s been kind of weird being an older cat now,” Green said. “I like it though. I get to help out more. Some of the experiences I went through I can teach them, just the little techniques, little things that can [help] their game.”
Green can show teammates how to be a soft spoken teacher yet someone to fear in the trenches.
“You can be nasty on the field,” Green said. “I’m nice, calm, cool, collected off the field, but on the field — you can see on my tape that I’ll play with a little something to me.”
NOTES — Green’s father played at Grambling. ... Green is indifferent to what position he plays. “I’m a team player. Where my team needs me, that’s where I’m going to play. I’m out there trying to help my team to win. That’s the main focus.” ... Green gives God the credit for his success. “I pray every day, just giving him the glory,” he said. “So without him none of this would be possible.” ... Green’s high school coach was former A&M quarterback Craig Stump. ... A&M’s Maroon & White Game will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field.