Kent State passing game to test Texas A&M's veteran secondary

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound Crum also rushed for 240 yards and four TDs.

“He’s a very athletic guy,” Fisher said, adding that defenses often get lulled into thinking he’s just a pocket passer. “All of a sudden, he breaks down and runs and you can’t get him on the ground.”

Over his last two seasons covering 17 games, Crum has thrown for 3,803 yards and 32 touchdowns with four interceptions. He’s also rushed for 947 yards on 212 carries.

Saturday’s matchup could be big for Crum’s potential future in the NFL, especially if he can play well against the sixth-ranked Aggies, who are four-touchdown favorites.

“NFL people have been coming through,” Kent State coach Sean Lewis said. “They look at the nonconference games we play. I think the beauty of who Dustin is and what he’s about ... the last thing he’s thinking about is, hey, I need to have a great game to look good individually to help my draft status. That’s the furthest thing from his mind.”

Lewis said Crum realizes his best game would give the Golden Flashes a chance to win.