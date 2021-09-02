Kent State passing game to test Texas A&M's veteran secondary

It won’t take long to see if the Texas A&M secondary is improved in 2021. One of the best things its opponent Saturday does is pass.
The Aggies will open the season against Kent State at 7 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field. The Golden Flashes threw for 323.5 yards per game last season to rank 10th in the country, and its team passing efficiency of 191.19 ranked second to only Alabama.
But while Alabama was playing a 10-game Southeastern Conference schedule en route to another national championship, Kent State put up its impressive numbers in victories over Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green and Akron and even had 578 yards in a 70-41 blowout loss to Buffalo. Those Mid-American Conference opponents are far from a list of college football’s who’s who, so comparing the Golden Flashes to the Crimson Tide is a stretch.
Still, senior quarterback Dustin Crum returns after throwing for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns with only two interceptions in only four games worth of action last season. He had at least two touchdown throws in every game.
Kent State graduated leading receiver Isaiah McKoy but returns Ja’Shawn Poke and Isaac Vance along with Syracuse transfer Nykeim Johnson.
“I know they played only four games, but they averaged almost 50 points a game,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “[They are] dynamic on offense. The quarterback is back, and he’s a very, very good player. He makes very, very good decisions. He’s accurate with the ball.”
The 6-foot-3, 207-pound Crum also rushed for 240 yards and four TDs.
“He’s a very athletic guy,” Fisher said, adding that defenses often get lulled into thinking he’s just a pocket passer. “All of a sudden, he breaks down and runs and you can’t get him on the ground.”
Over his last two seasons covering 17 games, Crum has thrown for 3,803 yards and 32 touchdowns with four interceptions. He’s also rushed for 947 yards on 212 carries.
Saturday’s matchup could be big for Crum’s potential future in the NFL, especially if he can play well against the sixth-ranked Aggies, who are four-touchdown favorites.
“NFL people have been coming through,” Kent State coach Sean Lewis said. “They look at the nonconference games we play. I think the beauty of who Dustin is and what he’s about ... the last thing he’s thinking about is, hey, I need to have a great game to look good individually to help my draft status. That’s the furthest thing from his mind.”
Lewis said Crum realizes his best game would give the Golden Flashes a chance to win.
“It’s going to take all 10 guys plus himself to do that collectively together,” Lewis said. “They know the opportunities are going to present themselves. They know the challenges that are there. We’ve been talking this offseason about the sense of urgency and the attention to detail to go perform at a high level consistently against a worthy opponent like an A&M.”
Coming off a 9-1 season, the Aggies have high aspirations led by a defense loaded with nine returning starters.
“We’ve got a standard to what we want to do here, and we apply it every single day,” senior safety Leon O’Neal Jr. said. “We’ve got to get better today. That’s it. We’re not worried about Saturday right now. We care about today.”
The secondary has the most experience with cornerbacks Myles Jones and Jaylon Jones returning alongside junior safety Demani Richardson and O’Neal.
“The sky is the limit for our group,” Richardson said. “We just have to focus in on the little things and prepare from step one. We don’t need to worry about last year, and we need to just put that out of our minds, because that doesn’t matter. We just did our best on the little things.”
A&M did have 10 interceptions last season, but the Aggies gave up 225.3 yards passing per game to rank 56th nationally. A&M’s team passing efficiency defensive rating ranked only 67th at 138.05.
“We have to continue to improve pass defense,” A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko said.