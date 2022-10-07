Katy native Jalen Milroe might earn first college start against Texas A&M

Katy Tompkins head football coach Todd McVey was driving last Saturday when his phone nearly blew up with text messages.

His former quarterback Jalen Milroe suddenly found himself playing significant time at quarterback for top-ranked Alabama as the Crimson Tide closed out a 49-26 win at Arkansas. McVey later watched highlights of the game to see an athlete reminiscent of his former player but now showing so much improvement.

“It was fun, because you see some similar things that he was doing,” McVey said. “Obviously, he does a lot better now, where he’s at and getting coached up, but I watched him stand in the pocket, eyes down field and then taking off. That’s what he did for us.”

Saturday will be much less of a surprise for McVey and Milroe’s friends and family in Katy. With reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young nursing a shoulder injury suffered last week, the keys to the Alabama offense might fall squarely in the hands of Milroe against a home-state rival in Texas A&M.

Just as McVey remembered, Milroe’s legs separated the budding talent from other high school quarterbacks and also gives a much different look for the Aggies than the more typical pocket passer in Young. Last Saturday, Milroe closed out the final two and a half quarters with 94 yards and a touchdown on just six carries. He also completed 4 of 9 passes for 65 yards and another touchdown.

“He can run, so we must contain him,” A&M defensive end Fadil Diggs said. “He’s a fast guy I see on tape and a different type of quarterback from [Young], so we must contain him and make sure we keep him in the pocket and make sure he doesn’t scramble outside the pocket.”

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher won’t need to watch much film of last week’s Alabama-Arkansas game to know what his Aggie defense is up against. A&M was in the running to sign Milroe, a 247Sports.com four-star recruit in the class of 2021. Fisher and the Aggies ultimately took Eli Stowers as their lone quarterback of that class. Milroe initially committed to Texas before flipping to Alabama, though Fisher said the Aggies were “definitely recruiting him.”

McVey remembers when Fisher came to Katy Tompkins High School to chat with Milroe prior to his commitment to Alabama.

Fisher said Milroe attended A&M’s football camp during the summer prior to his senior season at Tompkins.

“He’s an outstanding athlete,” Fisher said. “I believe Stowers had committed to us first, and then he went to Alabama. Outstanding player, athletic and strong. He can throw it a mile, hit what he throws at. Accurate that way.”

Milroe threw for 1,136 yards and 13 touchdowns to go with 259 rushing yards and four more TDs as a senior. As a junior he threw for 2,689 yards and 29 TDs and ran for 300 yards and seven scores.

“He’s the ultra-competitive type of kid,” McVey said. “He loves that. I think he does a good job of thriving wherever he’s at, and each year he got better for us. I always say to be a good leader and to be a good quarterback, you have to make people around you better. It’s not about you, and I always thought he did that for us here and looks like he’s doing the same thing there at Alabama.”

Opportunities like what could be Saturday were not expected for Milroe so soon considering he’s behind a Heisman winner on the depth chart. But McVey said he knows his former quarterback landed right where he needed to be.

“He’s getting better, and that opportunity that was afforded to him last weekend, he came out there and I thought he did a great job, and we’ll see however it works out this weekend,” McVey said.