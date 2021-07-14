Junction Boy William Dee Powell dies at 85

Former Texas A&M football player William Dee Powell, a Junction Boy, died on Monday in Birmingham, Alabama.

The 85-year-old Powell from Lockhart was a lineman for the Aggies from 1954-56. Powell as a walk-on survived Paul ”Bear” Bryant’s Junction training camp before the 1954 season.

Powell also served as defensive coordinator at A&M from 1965-72, helping Gene Stallings win the 1967 Southwest Conference title and beat Bryant’s Alabama Crimson Tide in the Cotton Bowl. Powell also was an assistant coach at Alabama under Bryant three different times, working with the 1964, ’78 and ’79 teams that won national championships.

“He was tough — a tough coach and a tough player,” Stallings told the Tuscaloosa News. “He played offensive guard and defensive tackle at A&M and probably weighed about 185 pounds. We could get together and tell a lot of stories about playing for Coach Bryant, but those stories aren’t mine to tell now that Dee is gone. There are still five or six of us left from Junction, so we share those among ourselves.”

Powell, who was a captain and pilot in the United States Air Force, worked in administration at both Alabama and Auburn. He was vice president of development at Auburn, raising millions for a new library.