Johnson named to Bednarik Award watch list

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Texas A&M junior defensive back Antonio Johnson was named to the Bednarik Award preseason watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.

The Bednarik Award is given annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. Last season, Johnson had 79 tackles, including 53 solos.

Others on the watch list from Southeastern Conference and Texas schools were UTEP's Praise Amaewhule, Alabama's Will Anderson, Alabama's Jordan Battle, Georgia's Jalen Carter, Arkansas' Jalen Catalon, Florida's Brenton Cox, North Texas' KD Davis, Mississippi State's Emmanuel Forbes, Auburn's Derick Hall, TCU's Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Baylor's Siaki Ika, Missouri's Isaiah McGuire, LSU's BJ Ojulari, Vanderbilt's Anfernee Orji, Texas' DeMarvion Overshown, Houston's Gervarrius Owens, Arkansas' Bumper Pool, Texas State's Jordan Revels, Georgia's Kelee Ringo, South Carolina's Cam Smith, Georgia's Nolan Smith, Alabama's Henry To’o To’o, Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson, UTSA's Rashad Wisdom and Auburn's Colby Wooden.