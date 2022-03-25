Johnny Manziel will play a second season in Fan Controlled Football, which opens play April 16.

“This is a way to go out and compete and have fun on a way smaller scale,” Manziel told ESPN, adding that his former football career “in my eyes is over.”

Fan Controlled Football plays a 7-on-7 format in an Atlanta indoor facility. Games are broadcast primarily on Twitch. Manziel played for the Zappers last year. The league had four teams last year and will have eight this year.

“I don’t have the drive to play football at a high level anymore,” said Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner. “I don’t have a drive to be the best football player anymore that I used to have in my life, and I’m OK with that. I’ve come to terms with what my football career was and what it is, and now I’m trying to figure out how I can stay entangled in the game but from a different position. [FCF] is not trying to build this on my back and make me be the main focus point. I feel like I’m simply there to help bring a little bit of magic and a little bit of entertainment but on a way different scale than the past.”

The 29-year-old Manziel played two years in the NFL after being selected in the first round of the draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Manziel played for the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes in 2018. He signed with the Alliance of American Football’s Memphis Express and appeared in two games before the league ended the 2019 season.

“I had an ample amount of opportunities to put my career on a different path, and for whatever reason it was, whether it was me being young or just not seeing life through the right lens at that point in time, I squandered a good opportunity,” Manziel said. “The more I look back on my life and continue to reflect and try to bury some things and put some things in the past, that’s one thing that I decided to do, was to let [football] go and let that be what it is. Life goes the way it goes sometimes.”