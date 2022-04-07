Johnny Manziel returns to quarterback Saturday’s Legends Game at Kyle Field

Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel will once again be the quarterback for both teams during the Texas A&M Letterman’s Association’s Aggie Legends Flag Football Game, which will be played at halftime of the Maroon & White Game on Saturday at Kyle Field.

Team Pickard, named after former longtime A&M athletics staffer Billy Pickard, will be coached by former A&M players Mike Evans, Ryan Swope and Dat Ngyuen. The team’s players will include Rocky Bernard, Rod Bernstine, Red Bryant, Matt Bumgardner, Robert Jackson, Johnny Jolly, Jorvorskie Lane, Brandon Leone, Christine Michael, Brandon Mitchell, Keith Mitchell, Spencer Nealy, Sean Porter, Greg Schorp and Tanner Schorp.

Team Crow, named after 1957 Heisman winner John David Crow, will be coached by former 12th Man Cullen Gillaspia and former players Tony Jerod-Eddie and Cyrus Gray. The team’s roster includes Warren Barhorst, Justin Bass, Dave Coolidge, Blake Kendrick, Nick LaMantia, Ike Liles, Thomas Little, Matt Moore, Ryan O’Bryant, Cole Reinarz and Scott Slater.

The Maroon & White Game will begin at 1 p.m. and is free to attend.