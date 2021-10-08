Jimbo Fisher's play-calling remains statistically familiar in fourth season at Texas A&M

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher appeared to shift his play-calling against Arkansas after running back Isaiah Spiller ran for a 67-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the Aggies’ 20-10 loss on Sept. 25 in Arlington. From that point on, Fisher moved away from using his starting back in his game strategy as the Aggies tried to solve the Razorback defense trailing 17-10.
On a bigger scale, some in the A&M fan base moved away from the their faith in Fisher’s play-calling, if online chatter is to be believed.
While Fisher’s second-half shift from the run game might have been true against Arkansas, generally speaking his play-calling has remained consistent in his four years at A&M.
And he’s happy to defend it.
Fisher reiterated Monday that the final decision on the offensive play calls falls on his shoulders. Offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey, along with other offensive coaches, have input throughout the week and become another set of eyes for Fisher during the game, but the head man calls the plays on game day.
“We all have suggestions, and we have our calls going into the game and where we’re at, gaining information up top with what [defenses are] in and what they’re doing and how it’s going,” Fisher said. “But then I call the plays.”
Fisher says he maintains contact with Dickey on every play.
“While a drive is going, they’ll be giving me down and distance and field positions,” Fisher said. “We know what we talked about going into that drive and what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Fisher is known for trying to maintain some balance in his play-calling. SECStatCat.com helps paint a quantifiable picture of his offensive strategy over the last four seasons.
So far in 2021, the Aggies have relied upon pass plays 58.5% of the time with 72.7% of their touchdowns coming through the air. That mark is up from last season, with 49% of total plays resulting in a pass. In the four years Fisher has been in Aggieland, 2019 was the most pass-happy of them all with A&M leaning on the aerial attack for 59% of total plays.
One trend has developed for A&M under Fisher: the higher the volume of passing, the lower the yards per pass. This season A&M is averaging 5.62 yards per pass, and it averaged 5.93 in 2019. Last season, the Aggies threw less and averaged 7.16 yards per pass.
With different quarterbacks comes slightly different play success. Under former quarterback Kellen Mond, the percentage of run-pass option (RPO) plays began at 10.3% in 2019, grew to 17.7% in 2019 and finished at 14.22% last season, according to SECStatCat.com. So far this season, Fisher has dialed up 13.8% RPOs, but the Aggies have seen their highest success rate so far in the category, leading the SEC with 7.80 yards per RPO play.
The volume of RPO plays is still relatively low. The Aggies run 167.4 yards a game with 50.8 coming on RPOs, and they throw for 208.8 yards per game overall but just 18.6 on RPOs.
But the success rate is solid, and it fits Fisher’s explanation of why he moved away from the traditional run game at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 25, dialing up RPOs instead to try to loosen up Arkansas’ defense. In fact, Spiller’s long touchdown run came on an RPO concept play according to SECStatCat.com. Quarterback Zach Calzada pulled the ball back on other RPO plays and found open targets down field, including on a 23-yard pass to Ainias Smith.
The volume, however, remained low as the Aggies ran just seven RPOs in their 59 plays against the Razorbacks.
While fans of any football team love to point to play-calling after every loss, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said the real difference for A&M this season is in player experience.
“They have a good offensive system,” Saban said on this week’s Southeastern Conference teleconference. “I think that anytime you play with inexperienced players at any position, there’s going to be some bumps in the road. They’ve missed some opportunities probably because of that, but I know they’re very capable, and [Fisher’s] very capable. I don’t think their offense has changed dramatically. Jimbo does a really, really good job of being able to put a game plan together and taking advantage of what you do, and then the players have to go out there and execute it.”