Jimbo Fisher's play-calling remains statistically familiar in fourth season at Texas A&M

Fisher says he maintains contact with Dickey on every play.

“While a drive is going, they’ll be giving me down and distance and field positions,” Fisher said. “We know what we talked about going into that drive and what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Fisher is known for trying to maintain some balance in his play-calling. SECStatCat.com helps paint a quantifiable picture of his offensive strategy over the last four seasons.

So far in 2021, the Aggies have relied upon pass plays 58.5% of the time with 72.7% of their touchdowns coming through the air. That mark is up from last season, with 49% of total plays resulting in a pass. In the four years Fisher has been in Aggieland, 2019 was the most pass-happy of them all with A&M leaning on the aerial attack for 59% of total plays.

One trend has developed for A&M under Fisher: the higher the volume of passing, the lower the yards per pass. This season A&M is averaging 5.62 yards per pass, and it averaged 5.93 in 2019. Last season, the Aggies threw less and averaged 7.16 yards per pass.