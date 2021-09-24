Jimbo Fisher's 'Marty & McGee' commercial memorable experience for all involved

The two are from the same region. Smith hails from Pearisburg, Virginia, just a three-hour drive south of Fisher’s hometown, Clarksburg, West Virginia.

“We both love to hunt,” Smith said in an interview at SEC Media Days. “We both love to fish. We love the outdoors, so as time has progressed, that relationship has developed even further.”

Before the commercial shoot could begin, Fisher had to take the pair on a full tour of the property, Smith said.

“That guy is proud as hell of that land, and he should be,” Smith said. “They were trying to get wardrobe ready for McGee and me. They were trying to get us primped up, and Jimbo stood outside the door and waited. He was like, ‘Man, they can wait. Let’s go. You have to see this land.’ We basically held up the production, so Jimbo can show us that land, and I’m glad that we did. That was one of the most memorable parts of it.”

Fisher chauffeured the pair around his property on a Polaris all terrain vehicle, talking any kind of sports, telling “off the chart stories” and, of course, exploring the outdoors, McGee said.