Jimbo Fisher will consider changes on offense, but stresses need for better execution

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is open to changing quarterbacks and the play-caller if it will jump-start the offense.

The 24th-ranked Aggies have one of the country’s worst offenses after two games. A&M ranks 100th in scoring (22.5 points per game), 101st in total offense (341.5 yards per game) and 114th in rushing (99.5 ypg).

Sophomore quarterback Haynes King threw a pair of interceptions in a 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State. He was ineffective in last week’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State, completing 13 of 20 for 97 yards with no touchdown and no interceptions. He was sacked twice.

“We possibly could [make a change],” Fisher said. “We’ll evaluate everything this week. We’ll evaluate every position this week.”

That includes Fisher relinquishing his play-calling duties.

“I possibly could,” Fisher said. “We always evaluate those things.”

Fisher has called plays all 13 seasons as a head coach, including the 2013 national championship at Florida State.

“I’m always for whatever it takes to win,” said Fisher, adding that it’s already a conglomerate effort.

“We get information and thoughts from everybody,” Fisher said. “It’s collective group decisions based off our offensive staff.”

King, who started two games last season before suffering a season-ending injury, beat out LSU junior transfer Max Johnson and true freshman Conner Weigman for the starting job.

Fisher said a quarterback needs to be the unit’s mother, cleaning up mistakes, but King is still learning the position.

“He’s still kind of [trying to] do his things right,” Fisher said. “There are three or four throws in there I wish he would have made. And hopefully at the last drive of the game, we had a couple opportunities and he knows that. And he would be the first to tell you that.”