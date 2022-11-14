The Texas A&M football team will be playing for pride in season-ending games against Massachusetts and LSU. It doesn’t seem like much motivation, but it should be more than enough, said head coach Jimbo Fisher.

“We’re playing for each other and Texas A&M,” said Fisher on Monday at his weekly press conference. “You’ve got Texas A&M on your jersey. You play for your teammates and you play for yourself, because you’re sending a message of who you are and what you are.”

A&M’s chances of becoming bowl-eligible ended in Saturday’s 13-10 loss at Auburn, which was the sixth straight in season setback, the longest since 1972 in Emory Bellard’s first season. A&M (3-7, 1-6) is assured of its worst season since 2008 when A&M went 4-8 in Mike Sherman’s first season.

This is Fisher’s fifth season. A&M has been hit hard with injuries and suspensions, leaving some wondering how recent events effect recruiting and if the program is unraveling.

“It’s not in disarray, we’ve got very good players here,” Fisher said. “We got good guys we’ll keep coaching, good, young players. Recruiting – we’re in good shape recruiting in what we’re doing. … But we’re not in disarray in recruiting and we’re not in disarray on our team. Our guys are playing their tails off. [They] are playing hard. We gotta continue to help them play better. We got a great attitude and demeanor. It looks very good.”

Fisher has maintained the underclassmen-laden roster has remained together.

A&M’s offense, which has been missing several key performers, suffered another blow Saturday when sophomore wide receiver Moose Muhammad III didn’t play because he refused to take off his arm sleeves.

“I want to clear the air,” Muhammad tweeted after the game. “I was benched for wearing sleeves – something that my teammates and opponents wear frequently for protection. I apologize to my teammates and fans and looking forward to getting back on the field.”

Muhammad had 15 receptions for 111 yards in the previous two games.

“That was an internal issue which we handled, we’ve addressed it and all talked and [are] moving on,” said Fisher, later adding that Muhammad would be available for this week in preparation for Saturday’s 11 a.m. nonconference game against UMass (1-9) at Kyle Field.

Fisher said that cornerback Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall, defensive lineman Anthony Lucas and offensive lineman PJ Williams won’t be available. The true freshmen have missed the last three games for a violation of team rules.

NOTES — A&M’s game against LSU on Nov. 26 will kick at 6 p.m. and be on ESPN. The SEC’s other games that day are South Carolina at Clemson, 11 a.m. (ABC); Georgia Tech at Georgia, 11 a.m. (ESPN); Louisville at Kentucky, 2 p.m. (SEC Network); Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. (CBS); and Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network). SEC games on Nov. 25 are Arkansas at Missouri, 2:30 p.m. (CBS) and Florida at Florida State, 6:30 p.m. (ABC). Mississippi State at Ole Miss will be at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day on ESPN.