Jimbo Fisher wants Texas A&M to move forward from Alabama, but build on what led to the victory

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher emphasized the need to move forward from last week’s upset of top-ranked Alabama at his weekly press conference Monday.

“They are wasted lessons unless we carry them on,” Fisher said.

Fisher praised the team’s competitiveness and the way they were able to persevere.

“The young guys are growing and getting better,” Fisher said. “We’re learning to play through the critical points in the game.”

Fisher said you expect younger players will play more late in the season as injuries mount, but they are better prepared to play because they know what to expect because of all the practice time.

A&M was hit hard by injuries in the first five games of the season, forcing younger players into action.

“That’s very difficult,” Fisher said.

A&M sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada was one of those players who wasn’t ex-pected to be playing now. Calzada, who replaced starting quarterback Haynes King who broke his right tibia, made his fourth career start in the 41-38 victory over Alabama. He threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns in being named the Southeastern Conference player of the week.