Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M players react to Ainias Smith arrest

ATLANTA — Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher declined to comment on the recent arrest of wide receiver Ainias Smith at the Southeastern Conference Media Days on Thursday.

“We’ll wait for the facts to come out, and we have no more comment at this particular time,” Fisher said to A&M’s local media gathered around him at the event.

Smith was arrested Wednesday morning on driving under the influence and possession of marijuana and weapons charges. He was pulled over by A&M police for traveling 51 mph on a 35-mph stretch of University Drive, according to the probable cause statement. He failed multiple field sobriety tests, leading to his arrest. After he was placed in handcuffs, he consented to a breathalyzer test and blew blood alcohol content readings of .061 and .066. The legal limit in Texas is .08.

While he was tested, another officer searched Smith’s vehicle and found .029 oz. of marijuana in a joint and a loaded handgun in the center console.

According to Texas law, it is illegal to carry a gun in a motor vehicle while engaged in criminal activity other than a Class C misdemeanor.

A first offense of DWI with a blood alcohol reading of under .15 is a Class B misdemeanor with a fine of no more than $2,000 and a possible maximum of 180 days in jail. Possession of marijuana up to 2 oz. is also a Class B misdemeanor, holding the same maximum punishment. Unlawful carrying of a weapon is a Class A misdemeanor with a maximum of one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Smith was scheduled to appear Thursday at the SEC Media Days but did not make the trip after he was suspended from the team, according to a statement from the A&M athletics department.

Smith led the team in receptions last year with 47 for 509 yards and six touchdowns.

A&M safety Demand Richardson said the arrest was not a setback for Smith, who is entering his fourth season in Aggieland.

“He’s going to be OK,” Richardson said. “He’s a great leader. He’s a great guy. He just had one mistake, so it will be good.”

Offensive lineman Ladyen Robinson has been friends with Smith since the two were growing up around the Houston area. Smith graduated from Fort Bend Dulles on the southwest side of the city, while Robinson attended Manvel south of Houston.

Robinson said he trusts the coaching staff will handle the situation in the right way and that Smith will be ready to play when the time comes.

“He’s a great person,” Robinson said. “He’s an awesome leader ... just going to say he’s a great teammate. He’s always set the tone for us since Day 1. It’s not a distraction. It’s just a minor bump in the road, and we will move on from it, and we will prevail.”