The Miami Hurricanes have been down in recent years, but it’s not for a lack of talent.

When A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher watches this year’s team on tape, what he sees is one that’s “athletic, strong, physical, tough [and] competitive.”

Miami hasn’t won more than eight games in a season since 2017, but the Hurricanes opened the season with a 38-3 victory over Miami Ohio and will play the Aggies at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

“The way they play, it’s just like they have the same players and just switch uniforms year to year and just switch the names,” Fisher said. “They’re always going to have great players, [it’s] a great program.”

Fisher while at Florida State was 7-1 against the Hurricanes, including 4-0 at Miami.

The Aggies grabbed a 17-9 victory over Miami last year at Kyle Field, one of the highlights in a disappointing 5-7 season. The Hurricanes, who were ranked 10th a year ago, also finished 5-7.

Miami returns 14 starters.

“[It’s] a typical Miami team,” Fisher said. “Knowing you’re going to go down there and you’re going into the Orange Bowl to go play.

“It’s as fun as heck as an opponent, if you like to be a competitor. Fans will be tough, they’ll be brutal, they’ll be banging on the bus as you’re coming through the [parking] lot and all that good stuff. That’s what gets you up.”