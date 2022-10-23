Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M at a crossroads

Texas A&M football fans are used to saying “Wait until next year,” just not this early in the season.

Saturday’s 30-24 loss to South Carolina on Saturday ended another season for all intents and purposes. The last time the Aggies (3-4) headed to November with four losses was 2008 in Mike Sherman’s disastrous 4-8 first season, which started with an 18-14 home loss to Arkansas State and never got any better. Sherman lost five games that year by the end of October, matching the 3-5 record Dennis Franchione had in 2003 in one of many fruitless seasons since A&M last won a conference championship in 1998. A&M has a chance to match that start with a loss to 15th-ranked Ole Miss Saturday which will put Jimbo Fisher in the same breath as Franchione and Sherman, certainly not where Aggies expected Fisher to be winding down his fifth season. Even Kevin Sumlin never had four losses heading into November. He had most of his bad losses late in the season, managing to win but eight or less games in his last four of six seasons.

Fisher will be saddled with his third season of eight or less victories, unless A&M ends the season with a six-game winning streak, which is highly improbable. A&M’s wins were against Sam Houston State, an FCS team; a 3-4 Miami that was blown out 45-21 at home by Duke on Saturday and a decent 4-3 Arkansas team that beat itself with two fumbles and missed a go-ahead 42-yard field with 90 seconds left.

A&M probably should be 2-5. That’s hard to accept because the Aggies were ranked sixth in the preseason. This was supposed to be next year, as was the case last year.

Saturday’s effort against South Carolina was typical of the season. The defense played well enough to win, special teams needed to be better and the offense sputtered. A&M has been strapped by injuries and young players, but this is not a good team and it might take the rest of the season and the offseason to fix.

Changes have to start on offense, which is Fisher’s forte. He calls the plays and the results have been dismal. A&M is averaging 342.3 yards per game to rank 108th in the country and is averaging 21.9 points per game to rank 109th. A&M has topped 400 yards of offense and 24 points against only Sam Houston State. The Aggies haven’t topped 24 points in their last seven Southeastern Conference games. The SEC is known as a defensive league, but eight teams are averaging more than 400 yards and nine are averaging more than 30 ppg. You have to score points to win games in today’s collegiate game.

Fisher says the Aggies need to practice better and execute, but that’s not working. It might be time to change personnel, formations and even the play-caller. That’s why it’ll probably take more than five games to fix.

Then again, beat Ole Miss and Florida and the Aggies could be off and running. Fans were restless in Jackie Sherrill’s third season when he lost five of six in 1984, but he finished the season with victories over 17th-ranked TCU and 13th-ranked Texas to be 6-5. That jump-started A&M to three straight Southwest Conference championships.

That, though, was four decades ago. Sherrill wasn’t making $9 million a year. Fisher needs results now, not next year or in 2024.

Two months ago, A&M was considered the SEC’s third-best team behind Alabama and Georgia. Since then, six other teams have more SEC victories than the Aggies and all but one of them have coaches who were hired since A&M landed Fisher – Josh Heupel (Tennessee), Shane Beamer (South Carolina), Brian Kelly (LSU), Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss) and Mike Leach (Mississippi State). Heupel, Beamer and Kelly have been most impressive.

Fisher has signed four straight top 10 recruiting classes, but he’s had only one top 10 team. His teams play hard, but they often don’t play smart. A&M had eight false start penalties against South Carolina coming off a bye. It converts third downs at only 34.1% to rank 105th in the country. They just consistently don’t get the job done.

Fisher is one of five current coaches who have won a national championship. He knows how to win at the highest level, but Plan A hasn’t been working. It would appear that it’s time for Fisher to sit down with his bosses and come up with a Plan B or maybe even a Plan C.

Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.