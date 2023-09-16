Terry Bowden and Jimbo Fisher shared many sidelines on Saturday afternoons in the 1990s.

This Saturday was a first, though, as Bowden and Fisher were on opposite sidelines as coaches.

Fisher faced his former college coach and boss as Texas A&M beat Bowden’s Louisiana-Monroe team 47-3 at Kyle Field. Fisher said after the game he didn’t know how it would go, but it wasn’t as awkward as he thought it would be. No stories were shared beforehand, just some updates on family and friends. When the game started, it was just two competitors doing their thing.

“Just like in practice when I was running the scout team and he was running the good team and we were going at it,” Fisher said.

It’s been well-documented that Bowden and his family were instrumental in the progression of Fisher’s football career both as a player and a coach.

Fisher spent 17 seasons playing for or coaching with the Bowden family, 13 of which were with or under Terry. He played for Terry Bowden at Salem and Samford. Fisher followed Terry to Auburn in 1993 to serve as quarterbacks coach. He was later offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida State under Terry’s father Bobby Bowden from 2007 to 2009 before he succeeded the coaching legend as the Seminoles’ head coach.

“He’s a fighter and when his back gets against the wall he knows only one thing," Bowden said. "He’s a West by God Virginian like I am and he’ll fight.”

In the past, Fisher has joked that people at times mistook him for being a member of the Bowden family because of the amount of time he spent with them. As a young coach, Fisher went to bowl games with the Bowdens and sat in on meetings to listen to Bobby.

“I’m just glad we’re still able to be doing it at the age we’re doing and for how long we’ve been doing it,” Fisher said. “That goes back to 1983. We’ve been doing it for a long time and we’re very fortunate to do what we love to do for a long period of time.”

Although no stories were told between the two coaches on Saturday, Bowden shared one memory about Fisher he won’t forget after the game.

In 1994, Bowden’s Auburn team with Fisher as OC went to face Florida in The Swamp. The Tigers were 6-0, but had to face the No. 1 Gators, who we’re 17-point favorites. On the first drive of the game, Bowden asked Fisher what plays looked good from his vantage point in the coaches’ box.

“Everything,” Fisher fired back over the headset.

Auburn won, 36-33.

“That’s typical Jimbo,” Bowden said. “He has that confidence.”

Most everything looked good on offense for the Aggies on Saturday.

Bowden praised the Aggies’ passing game. A&M quarterback Conner Weigman completed 25 of 29 passes for 337 yards and a touchdown. Bowden said he hoped the Aggies would come out and try to win with the run game, but they stayed at it through the air.

“That was the area of the game where they were way better than us and so they utilized that,” Bowden said. “When I saw they weren’t going to mess around running it much early that's [when I knew] we were going to be in trouble.”

Since both Bowden and Fisher stay busy as Division I coaches, Bowden said their communication is often limited to text messages. But he added both would answer if a call was made.

After A&M’s tough 2022 season, Bowden sent Fisher just one text during the offseason with a simple message.

“I said, Jimbo, just remember who you are,” Bowden said. “Remember what you are. You only have one answer to every problem and that’s to fight. So, now you’ve got to fight.”

ULM was picked to finish last in the Sun Belt’s Western Division, a school that has just one winning season since it moved up to the FBS level in 1994. Bowden said he knows the Warhawks will be underdogs in most of their conference games, but noted he thinks they can be competitive if they stay the course.

The Aggies will soon be fighting in the SEC’s Western Division, where they finished last in 2022. Bowden said he knows what it’s like to coach in what he called America’s toughest division, but also shared some faith in Fisher’s leadership.

“They don’t hire you here to come in second,” Bowden said. “That’s just the reality of the game, but there’s nobody more equipped to handle it than him. He’s a fighter and he’ll fight and do what he can and I’d be shocked if they don’t compete for the championship this year.”